Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits Commits to New Multi-Year Brokerage Agreement with Breakthru Beverage Group

This new agreement in Pennsylvania is in addition to Deutsch Family's successful multi-year distribution agreements with Breakthru in Washington D.C., Delaware, Maryland and portions of Virginia where Breakthru has been a top-performing multi-state partner for DFWS. The agreement will be effective after the closing of the Majestic acquisition.

"As a family-owned business, we prefer to partner with other high-performing family-owned businesses who share our values and commitment to building consumer-driven brands for the long-term," said Peter Deutsch, CEO, Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits. "We are excited to partner with Breakthru in Pennsylvania and leverage our mutual strengths to deliver the kind of excellent results we have enjoyed with Breakthru in the other markets where we're partnered."

Breakthru will continue to focus on growing Deutsch Family's portfolio of leading wine and spirits brands, including the number one imported wine brand in the U.S., [ yellow tail ]; America's fastest growing wine brand over $10, Josh Cellars; premium 90+ rated Sonoma wine brand The Calling; and award-winning spirits brand REDEMPTION Whiskey.

"We are thrilled to add Pennsylvania to what is already a strong and successful relationship with Deutsch Family and we look forward to advancing the growth of their impressive collection of wines and spirits brands in Pennsylvania," said Greg Baird, Breakthru Beverage Group President and CEO. "We are constantly evaluating strategic partnerships that will help grow our business and expand our presence in market. Aligning ourselves with like-minded partners such as Majestic Wine and Spirits and Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits helps us achieve these goals and pave the way the way for continued growth and success."

About Breakthru Beverage Group:

Breakthru Beverage Group is a leading North American beverage wholesaler driving innovation in the marketplace with a nimble and insightful approach to business. The company represents a portfolio of premier wine, spirit and beer brands in the United States and Canada. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit www.BreakthruBev.com.

About Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits:

Initially called W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd., the company was founded in 1981 by Chairman Bill Deutsch to market quality wines produced by prestigious families from major wine regions of the world. In 2009, it announced the expansion of the award-winning company to include a Spirits Portfolio. Today the company is renowned for its brand-building prowess and its ability to meet the needs of the modern consumer. Bill's son Peter Deutsch is CEO; thus two generations of the Deutsch family work side by side in their continuous quest to build strong brands and relationships throughout the wine and spirits industry.

The portfolio includes award-winning wines from Australia: [ yellow tail ], [ yellow tail ] Bubbles, Peter Lehmann, Peter Lehmann Clancy's; California: Bellacosa; Eppa SupraFruta Sangria, Girard Winery, Joseph Carr, Josh Cellars, Josh Cellars Reserve, Kunde Family Estate, Layer Cake; The Calling; France: Andre Lurton, Cave de Lugny, Fleurs de Prairie, Hob Nob Vineyards, Sauvion et Fils; Washington: Skyfall; Italy: Barone Fini, Villa Pozzi; New Zealand: The Crossings; Portugal: Quinta Do Vale Meao; Spain: Mar De Frades, Cruz de Alba, Ramon Bilbao; Argentina: Clos de los Siete; Ruta 22; and award-winning spirits: Redemption Whiskey, Bib & Tucker Bourbon, Masterson's Rye, Luksusowa Vodka and Licor 43. www.deutschfamily.com

