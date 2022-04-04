Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits Enters Joint Venture for Beau Joie Champagne

Beau Joie (French for "Beautiful Joy" ) is already a top 16 Champagne in the United States, with distribution in 45 states. The brand portfolio includes a range of Champagnes designed to appeal to a variety of consumer tastes and celebratory occasions, from the elevated to the extraordinary.

The portfolio currently includes:

- Brut Nature: Assemblage 60% Pinot Noir, 40% Chardonnay. Zero dosage. Aged 6-8 years on yeast. SRP $99

- Rosé Brut: Assemblage 50% Pinot Noir, 50% Chardonnay. Aged 6-8 years on yeast. SRP $129

- Specialty Items: Squire Brut, Sugar King Demi-Sec, Beau Joie Gold, and Limited-Edition Collaborations (most recently featuring a stunning collaboration with luxury fashion house, Marchesa).

"Traditionally, Champagne has been defined by heritage and tradition," said Tom Steffanci, President of Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits. "Beau Joie in contrast, is youthful and high energy, attracting different consumers to the world of Champagne. We are proud of our new partnership with Jon Deitelbaum and Toast Spirits, and with the help of the best distributor network in the U.S., we are confident we can help introduce the brand to a huge number of new consumers."

Beau Joie is a hot brand and grew 65 percent in 2021. By comparison, Champagne grew 25 percent in the United States in 2021, more than double that of Sparkling Wine's overall growth of 11 percent. Beau Joie sold 13,000 cases globally and 12,000 cases in the United States in 2021.

"We are thrilled to enter into a partnership with Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, to continue fueling Beau Joie's remarkable growth," said Jon Deitelbaum, Founder and CEO of Toast Spirits. "Beau Joie has been climbing the ranks of Champagne because of the brand's highly differentiated positioning. My co-founder, Brandis Deitelbaum, and I are excited to enter into a partnership with Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, and their distributor partners, to continue fueling Beau Joie's remarkable growth."

The first priority of the joint venture will be to launch a new $49 Brut Champagne, assemblage will be 30% Pinot Noir, 30% Chardonnay and 40% Pinot Meunier, and it will be aged 6-8 years on yeast. It will feature a unique, elegant package design and new consumer communication.

"Impressively, Jon and his team were able to build a Top 16 Champagne brand comprised of offerings above $80. This launch of the $49 offering will enable us to scale Beau Joie," added Steffanci.

ArentFox Schiff LLP served as outside legal counsel for Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits. Zepponi & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to Toast Spirits.

About Beau Joie Champagne

The inspiration for Beau Joie came as the founders of Toast Spirits spent time in the Champagne region of France learning the craft and artistry of production. They sought to create something new, the finest quality champagne from a brand that also represents disruption, revelry and the fearless quest for pleasure. In 2011, Beau Joie Champagne was born. www.beaujoiechampagne.com.

About Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

Initially called W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd., the company was founded in 1981 by Chairman Bill Deutsch to market quality wines produced by prestigious families from major wine regions of the world. In 2009, it announced the expansion of the award-winning company to include a spirits portfolio. Today the company is renowned for its brand-building prowess and its ability to meet the needs of the modern consumer. Bill's son Peter Deutsch is CEO; thus, two generations of the Deutsch family work side by side in their continuous quest to build strong brands and relationships throughout the wine and spirits industry.

The portfolio includes award-winning wines from Australia: [ yellow tail ]; [ yellow tail ] Pure Bright; California: Bellacosa, Girard Winery, Joseph Carr, Josh Cellars, Josh Cellars Reserve, Layer Cake, The Calling; France: Andre Lurton, Beau Joie Champagne, Cave de Lugny, Fleurs de Prairie, Hob Nob Vineyards, Sauvion et Fils; Italy: Barone Fini, Villa Pozzi; New Zealand: The Crossings; Portugal: Quinta Do Vale Meao; Argentina: Clos de los Siete; and award-winning spirits: Redemption Whiskey, Bib & Tucker Bourbon, Masterson's Rye, Luksusowa Vodka and Gray Whale Gin. www.deutschfamily.com

©2022 Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, Stamford, CT. Please drink responsibly.

Media Contact: PR Department

203-965-4100

SOURCE Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits