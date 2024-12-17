Deutsch is Adweek's 2024 U.S. Agency of the Year

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deutsch was named Adweek's 2024 U.S. Agency of the Year.

"Being named Adweek's U.S. Agency of the Year is a testament to the momentum we've built and the work we believe in at Deutsch. This year, we moved with pace, thought with precision, and turned our outsized ambition into work that delivered for our clients. It's what happens when a team brings unignorable creativity and an unshakable optimism together. This recognition isn't a finish line—it's fuel for what comes next," said Kim Getty, Deutsch CEO.

In the Adweek story explaining Deutsch's selection and highlighting the agency's long-standing client partners, CMO of Keurig Dr Pepper, Andrew Springate, said, "They understand our brand, and they understand our consumers and how to resonate with them. And they're committed to winning."

Taylor Montgomery, CMO of Taco Bell, said, "One of Deutsch's superpowers is its ability to roll with us, to change and evolve with us as consumers change. There's a great symbiosis between our teams."

Recognizing the agency's success over the past year across new business, creativity, speed and talent, Adweek's Agency of the Year celebrates Deutsch as an agency built for reinvention. The honor follows Deutsch's rebrand years in the making, pivoting from "Deutsch LA" to "Deutsch," and putting LA and the agency's people at the center of its brand.

About Deutsch

Deutsch is a data-inspired, culturally shaped, creative studio based in Los Angeles, California. With Hollywood's creative legacy as a backdrop and the ingenuity of Silicon Beach serving as daily inspiration, we take an integrated approach that leverages our expertise in advertising, brand strategy, business intelligence, design, media, production, music, and technology. Steelhead , our in-house production company, is the largest agency-owned production facility in the country. Deutsch is proud to work with some of the world's most renowned global brands, including Taco Bell, Walmart, Dr Pepper, Nintendo, Adobe, Pizza Hut, Verizon, Snapple, PetSmart, Behr, Opendoor, NerdWallet, and more. Deutsch was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 and one of Adweek's 2024 U.S. Agency of the Year. For more information, please visit www.deutsch.com

