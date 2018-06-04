On May 31, 2018, The Wall Street Journal released a report stating that the Federal Reserve designated DB's US business to be in "troubled condition" sometime last year – one of the lowest designations used by the Federal Reserve. According to the Journal the bank's troubled condition has contributed to constraints on its operations. In addition, Standard & Poor's Ratings downgraded the Company's long-term credit rating from A- to BBB+, citing "deeper execution risks and restructuring of the business model than … previously expected." According to the report, the FDIC has added the Company to its "Problem Banks" list of at-risk institutions.

On this news, the Company's stock plunged roughly 8% on May 31, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DB securities and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney John DeFelice at (888) 868-2385, by email at john@blockesq.com or by visiting http://shareholder.law/db.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nations' largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

John DeFelice

(617) 398-5600 phone

155 Federal Street, Suite 400

Boston, MA 02110

john@blockesq.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deutsche-bank-db-investigated-by-block--leviton-llp-for-violations-of-federal-securities-laws-300659301.html

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

Related Links

http://www.blockesq.com

