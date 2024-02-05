Deutsche Bank Digital Transformation Strategy Insights Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Feb, 2024, 11:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Deutsche Bank - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into Deutsche Bank's fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, innovation programs, technology initiatives, estimated ICT budget, and major ICT contracts.

Deutsche Bank is a provider of investment banking, corporate and retail banking, and asset and wealth management solutions. Its portfolio of offerings comprises deposit services, card products, loans, trust and securities solutions, wealth and investment planning, financial advisory, and financing. The bank provides cash management, merger and acquisition advisory, equities, and capital market services.

It operates through an extensive network of branch offices, ATMs, online portals, representative offices, and relationship managers and serves retail, institutional investor, corporate, high-net-worth, and ultra-high-net-worth clients. The bank has an operational presence in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Scope

  • Deutsche Bank's DB Global Technology center in Romania is responsible for building IT infrastructure that supports the development of innovative software applications, testing methodologies, and a unified platform for business analysis and project management.
  • In 2022, Deutsche Bank announced plans to establish a technology center in Berlin, which is expected to act as the hub for the bank's AI and machine learning expertise.
  • In 2019, Deutsche Bank launched Blue Water Fintech Space, its first innovation hub in Shanghai. The hub aims to provide a collaboration platform for building fintech partnerships and extending its digital offerings to Chinese clients.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insights into Deutsche Bank's tech operations.
  • Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.
  • Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
  • Gain insights into its various product launches, partnerships, investments, and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Investment
  • Acquisitions
  • Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives
  • Contact the Publisher

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s8q59d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Metcash Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Metcash Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

The "Metcash - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides insights...
Singapore Exchange (SEL) Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

Singapore Exchange (SEL) Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

The "Singapore Exchange Limited - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.