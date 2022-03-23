Deutsche Börse invests in and partners with the AirCarbon Exchange

LEIPZIG, Germany and LONDON and SINGAPORE, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AirCarbon Exchange (ACX) is thrilled to announce a substantial investment by Deutsche Börse AG (DB1), the parent company of European Energy Exchange AG (EEX). This investment is a key milestone in ACX's journey, representing a firm recognition of ACX's achievements and potential, and brings together two leading groups in the global carbon markets.

EEX's position at the forefront of the European Union Allowance market, coupled with ACX's pioneering application of distributed ledger technology to exchange infrastructure, promises to further accelerate the development and scaling of the voluntary carbon markets. Further, ACX's exchange platforms in Singapore, Brazil and other markets to be announced in the coming months, will act as a connecting point between the fragmented carbon origination market and EEX's well developed emissions trading platform. Both companies are committed to working together to provide a streamlined solution across the spot and futures carbon markets and the fruit of this cooperation will become apparent as product announcements are made in the coming months.

William Pazos, Managing Director & Co-Founder of ACX: "We are delighted to be working with DB1 and EEX. Our goal has always been to bring traditional commodities architecture to the carbon markets and this partnership is an integral part of delivering on this strategy. DB1's investment is a validation of our work thus far and, more importantly, sets the stage for a truly exciting future."

Thomas McMahon, CEO & Co-Founder of ACX: "Markets do not scale in isolation. Growth through adoption and strong partnerships are key. Adapting to new market and product constructs for Carbon and Emission Instruments is a fundamental driver for ACX and having DB1 and EEX investing in the core belief is an honour. We look forward to pushing the envelope of opportunity with DB1 onboard."

Tobias Paulun, Chief Strategy Officer of EEX: "I am pleased about the collaboration between DB1 and ACX as at EEX, we believe in building secure, successful, and sustainable markets together with our partners. I am confident that our 15 years of experience in operating spot and derivatives markets within the European Emissions Trading Scheme, coupled with ACX's unique carbon solutions, will lead to a greater level of standardization required to successfully scale up Voluntary Carbon Markets."

About Deutsche Börse

As an international exchange organisation and innovative market infrastructure provider, Deutsche Börse Group ensures markets characterised by integrity, transparency and stability. With its wide range of products, services and technologies, the Group organises safe and efficient markets for sustainable economies.

Its business areas extend along the entire value chain in exchange trading, including the admission, trading and clearing, and custody of securities and other financial instruments, the dissemination of market data, as well as the management of collateral and liquidity. As a technology company, the Group develops state-of-the-art IT solutions and offers IT systems all over the world.

With more than 9,000 employees, the Group has its headquarters in the financial centre of Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, as well as a strong global presence in locations such as Luxembourg, Prague, London, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo and Sydney.

About EEX Group

EEX Group builds secure, successful and sustainable commodity markets worldwide – together with its customers. The group offers trading in power, natural gas, environmental products, freight and agriculturals as well as subsequent clearing and registry services, connecting a network of more than 800 trading participants. EEX Group consists of European Energy Exchange (EEX), EPEX SPOT, EEX Asia, Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE) and Nodal Exchange as well as the registry provider Grexel Systems and software companies KB Tech and Lacima. Clearing is provided by EEX Group's clearing houses European Commodity Clearing (ECC) and Nodal Clear. EEX Group is based in 19 worldwide locations and is part of Deutsche Börse Group. EEX Group is a leading exchange group for Environmental Markets operating emissions trading based on the European Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) since 2005 and providing primary auctions in the EU ETS, on behalf of 25 EU Member States. In North America, Nodal Exchange, part of EEX Group, provides the largest portfolio of Environmental products, inter alia, based on the cap-and-trade schemes of California and the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Moreover, EEX together with New Zealand Exchange (NZX) operates emissions auctions for the New Zealand Emissions Trading System.

More information on: https://www.eex-group.com/en/

About AirCarbon Exchange

AirCarbon Exchange ("ACX") is a global exchange revolutionizing the voluntary carbon market. The Exchange's client base comprises corporate entities, financial traders, carbon project developers and other industry stakeholders. ACX provides its clients with an efficient and transparent trading platform which is easy to use, frictionless and with the lowest commission fees available on the market. Its underlying technology will allow the carbon market to scale efficiently to meet global ambitions of Net Zero.

Launched in 2019, the Exchange is a hybrid platform with a traditional central order book architecture that will be familiar to all experienced traders. The Exchange also utilizes the speed and efficiency of the blockchain to achieve atomic T-0 trade execution, clearing and settlement. The Exchange's core matching engine can currently match trades in the order ~10k per second.

As of May 2021, ACX is the world's first carbon negative exchange, having offset its carbon emissions 12 months into the future (to May 2022) through the Onil Stoves Guatemala Uspantan project. ACX is committed to continuing to offset all of its emissions 12 months forward.

For more information or to trade carbon, please visit https://www.aircarbon.co.

