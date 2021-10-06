Deutsche Finance America Announces Surpassing $5 Billion Of Assets Under Management

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutsche Finance America LLC, a U.S based real estate private equity platform ("DFA"), is pleased to announce that it has surpassed $5 billion in assets under management in the U.S., following acquisitions to expand DFA's Boynton Yards life sciences campus in Greater Boston and recent value uplifts achieved across DFA's office portfolio.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, DFA achieved over 98% rent collections throughout 2020 and 2021 and executed two major leases at the Transamerica Pyramid (San Francisco) and at 711 Fifth Avenue (New York City). Further, DFA's first life science building located in the Boynton Yards development in Somerville, Massachusetts is scheduled to deliver on time and on budget in Q4 2021 with 100% of lab space pre-leased to portfolio companies of a leading life sciences venture capital fund.

Established in 2018 by founding partner and CEO, Jason Lucas, and Deutsche Finance Group ("DFG"), DFA has successfully acquired 13 investments, deploying approximately $2.2 billion of equity and recently achieving $5.1 billion of assets under management. The investments include joint ventures with best-in-class operating partners for acquisition and development projects in the prime office, purpose-built life sciences office, luxury residential, multifamily and student housing sectors. DFA's properties are located in New York City, San Francisco, Beverly Hills, Miami Beach, Boston, Boulder and Minneapolis (Further details at https://dfamerica.com/investments).

DFA's CEO Jason Lucas commented, "Over the past 12 months, DFA has focused on generating permanent value across the entire portfolio through hands-on asset management and executing long-term business plans. As our investments mature, DFA believes that investors will benefit from long-term capital appreciation and remain protected from unpredictable market fluctuations through diversity of asset class and location."

Dr. Sven Neubauer, executive partner of DFG added, "DFA continues to grow as a leader in U.S. real estate market by focusing on building a prosperous portfolio while focused on ESG initiatives. Our investors continue to express their excitement to partner with us on future investment opportunities."

ABOUT DEUTSCHE FINANCE AMERICA (DFA)

DFA is part of Deutsche Finance Group ("DFG"), a leading global investment management firm active since 2005 with over €8.6 billion (approximately $10B USD) of assets under management and backs more than 50 third party investment partners globally. DFG specializes in private market real estate and infrastructure investments. DFG has over 150 employees and is headquartered in Munich, Germany with offices in London, Denver, Zurich, Madrid and Luxembourg. The Group is privately owned and individual companies in the group are regulated by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority of Germany, BaFin. For additional information, please visit https://dfamerica.com.

