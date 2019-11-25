Deutsche Hospitality Expands in the United Arab Emirates

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Sunday, the IntercityHotel Dubai Jaddaf Waterfront opened its doors in the metropolis and cultural centre of the region. This is the first IntercityHotel in the United Arab Emirates, and it offers all the benefits associated with the brand to business travellers and leisure visitors from every part of the world. Regardless of whether the purpose of their trip is to attend meetings or to explore the sights of a fascinating city, guests will now be able to enjoy the high level of comfort they would expect to find in an upper mid-range hotel.

In future, the hotel will comprise two separate buildings housing a total of 201 modern rooms. The roof terrace will feature a pool complex complete with an AquaLounge and a children's pool area. Further facilities include gyms, contemporary style restaurants and a Bistro Lounge. As is the case at all latest generation IntercityHotels, the striking interior design concept bears the signature of the Italian architect Matteo Thun.

"The IntercityHotel Dubai Jaddaf Waterfront occupies an outstanding position right on Dubai Creek," said Thomas Willms, CEO, Deutsche Hospitality. "It represents a further successful step in the ongoing internationalisation of the IntercityHotel brand. We are very pleased to be able to establish a second location in Dubai with this convincing hotel concept in addition to our Steigenberger Hotel Business Bay."

Aylin Nöske, General Manager of the IntercityHotel Dubai Jaddaf Waterfront since November 2018, is also pleased about the successful completion of the first construction phase with 138 rooms and welcoming the first guests: "This is a unique location within the immediate vicinity of the leisure and entertainment attractions available at 'Festival City', and it is fantastic that we are now able to host visitors. The whole team is looking forward to providing our guests with a truly great experience."

More than 40 other IntercityHotels can be found at major transport hubs in cities both in Germany and abroad. Numerous further hotels are at the development stage.

