Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier Selects United Fiber & Data for Optical Wavelength Services in the U.S.

UFD's lit services provide customers cost-effective 10G to 100G optical wavelength options delivered over its diversely built long-haul fiber backbone that links the Greater New York City metro area to Northern Virginia, with future capabilities of up to 600G wavelengths.

UFD's optical wavelength services complement its existing unique fiber network that sidesteps the bottlenecks and single points of failure along the highly-trafficked I-95 corridor. The company's critical diverse path offers high-bandwidth, low latency connectivity designed to prevent costly downtime in the event of network disruption on a primary fiber path.

"Deutsche Telekom was looking for a scalable solution that could be easily deployed as we expand our geographic diversity and bandwidth capacity within our network footprint in the northeastern United States, where we are expanding our services into 165 Halsey Street in Newark, NJ," said Norbert Laux, CTO & VP of Network Infrastructure at Deutsche Telekom North America. "The new Halsey Network PoP (Point of Presence) gives our customers an additional location to connect to our service portfolio including IP Transport, Peering and Transit, Cloud Access and Voice & Mobile services. UFD's reliable, secure and diverse network is, therefore, the perfect fit to meet our demands."

With UFD's unique fiber route, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier is able to provide competitive and scalable connectivity that allows additional flexibility from the more established routes in the region. The proximity of the new Halsey PoP to the CLS (Cable Landing Stations) on Long Island and New Jersey provides customers with diverse low-latency access into Deutsche Telekom's European footprint for all its services including local access in Central and Eastern Europe.

"UFD's fully managed optical wavelength services along our unique and diverse route give our customers greater flexibility to manage their data control, security, speed, and increasing capacity demands over time," said Christopher Lodge, COO and Interim CEO of UFD. "Our innovative, diverse regional connectivity between key markets meets the evolving network needs of customers with UFD's robust, first-class fiber infrastructure and optical networking solutions."

About United Fiber & Data, LLC

United Fiber & Data is a privately held telecommunications company focused on providing high-capacity, low latency, geographically diverse fiber optic network solutions in the northeastern United States. UFD provides high-capacity pathway diversity and data storage redundancy far from the congestion and single points of failure associated with the I-95 corridor. UFD's diverse dark fiber network includes a metro ring with more than 375 buildings on net in New York City, optical wavelength services to the cable landing stations in Wall Township, NJ, and a long-haul fiber route of more than 400 miles connecting New York City and Ashburn, Virginia.

For more information about UFD's network and services, visit www.UFD.com .

About Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier is the international wholesale division of Deutsche Telekom. We offer a comprehensive portfolio for all the needs of a rapidly transforming telco industry. One that is continually updated to provide fast, innovative solutions for future technologies and challenges. As one of the world's leading carriers, we are able to satisfy the requirements of Deutsche Telekom Group's international affiliates and more than 900 external customers worldwide. With more than 25 years of experience in the international wholesale communication market, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier offers next-generation platforms, extensive networks, a global backbone, 360 degrees of security, tailor-made solutions, worldwide connectivity, and much more.

globalcarrier.telekom.

About Deutsche Telekom: https://www.telekom.com/companyprofile

