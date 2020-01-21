Deutser Announces New Managing Partner for Austin, TX Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutser, an innovative Texas based boutique consultancy focused on helping leaders and organizations find clarity in strategy, culture, and communications has announced the appointment of Rob Kaczmarek as Managing Partner, Austin.

"We are pleased to have Rob joining the Deutser team," said Brad Deutser, Founder & CEO of Deutser, LLC. "Rob has spent his career delivering transformation and driving growth globally. I believe his decisive, results-driven approach and his experience blending behavioral science with innovation will provide tremendous value to our clients and to our company."

Rob brings over 20 years of experience in the technology industry and has exceptional insights into the entrepreneurial mindset, launching two successful software companies and a technology service company aimed at transforming human experiences worldwide. Rob creates unique, pragmatic approaches to implementing innovative concepts and services to achieve top-line growth. Rob has worked with the likes of Intel, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, CERN, GE, Siemens, Formula 1, McLaren, BMW, Rolls Royce and numerous others to implement transformational methodologies and technology.

"I'm excited to join the talented Deutser team," said Mr. Kaczmarek. "Deutser has a powerful methodology that provides tremendous value to our clients by aligning and strengthening the core foundation while enhancing Employee Engagement and Customer Experience to drive growth and sustainability. I believe we have much to offer the Austin market and am excited to share our creative and unique approach to delivering clarity to organizations of all sizes."

About Deutser

Deutser has spent the last two decades propelling organizations and people forward with purpose, alignment and imagination. The company, based in Houston and with offices in Austin and New York, helps leaders uncover clarity and drive measurable growth, performance, and sustainability. Deutser's work takes them around the world to influence and engage workforces - from startups to Fortune 500 companies. The Deutser methodology, implemented by a team of business strategists, social scientists and creative experts, blends scientific and psychological modeling with unique creative insights to form a deep understanding of an organization and what makes it exceptional.

