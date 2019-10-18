Devanco Foods Cooperates With USDA To Implement Voluntary Recall Of Single Lot Of Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) Gyro Strips

CAROL STREAM, Ill., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a precautionary measure, Devanco Foods, a Chicago-based specialty meat company, is alerting the public of a single lot recall of its Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) Gyro Strips. No illnesses or injuries have been reported and no other Devanco Foods' products have been affected. The company adheres to strict health and safety guidelines, as verified by its Safe Quality Food (SQF) registration and certification.

IQF Gyro Strips' item number is 8000 and contains 10 pounds. The lot number is 159-19. The entirety, approximately 350 cases, was distributed to a single Northeast customer on June 14, 2019. The affected IQF Gyro Strips are the only Devanco Foods product that is part of the recall and its only product CO-PACKED at another USDA establishment, Best Chicago Meat Company.

The CO-PACK FACILITY received imported beef, that may have been contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, from Ontario, Canada-based Ryding-Regency Meat Packers, Ltd. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency conducted a food safety investigation and determined that certain products produced by Ryding-Regency Meat Packers, Ltd. may be contaminated. While Canada is the recalling authority, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Services (FSIS) has amplified the recall through a public health alert.

Devanco Foods adheres by strict health and safety guidelines and makes ongoing investments in their commitment to quality, safety and traceability. They are USDA inspected and Halal certified.

Any foodservice establishments with the recalled item should immediately discontinue distribution and usage and promptly contact Devanco Foods at (847) 228-7070, info@devancofoods.com, or return it marked "RETURN GOODS" to their offices at 440 Mission St, Carol Stream, IL 60188.

