DeVante Parker And Starlight Children's Foundation Partner To Deliver Hospital Gowns To Sick Kids

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins wide receiver, and Starlight Children's Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to delivering happiness to seriously ill kids and their families, announce their partnership to deliver Starlight Hospital Gowns to eight hospitals across South Florida.

The specialty Starlight Gowns feature Uncle Vante and PeeWee Parker, cartoon characters from Parker's new animated web series Uncle Vante. The series airs on Instagram, and new episodes are available every week.

"Starlight is thrilled to partner with DeVante Parker to bring Uncle Vante-themed Starlight Gowns to hospitalized kids in Florida," said Adam Garone, Starlight CEO. "This year has been incredibly difficult for seriously ill kids as COVID-19 has made the hospital experience lonelier and more isolated than ever. These gowns will bring much-needed smiles."

"DeVante Parker and Management One are excited about the partnership we are forming with Starlight Children's Foundation to impact children's hospitals across South Florida. Together, we can help bring smiles to children as they face difficult medical challenges," said Jimmy Gould, Parker's agent and partner in the venture. "We look forward to expanding this initiative throughout the entire state of Florida to make an even greater impact on children's lives."

Hospital wear is often a source of discomfort for seriously ill children. It leaves them feeling exposed or embarrassed in an already overwhelming situation, and the transition from their own clothes to hospital gowns is one of the highest stress moments in a child's hospital journey.

Starlight Gowns replace uncomfortable and embarrassing hospital gowns with ones that are high-quality, comfortable, and brightly colored. They are specially designed with snaps on the sleeves and ties down the side to provide better coverage for kids and easier access for hospital staff during medical procedures.

About Starlight Children's Foundation

Starlight Children's Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that delivers happiness to seriously ill children and their families. Since 1982, Starlight's ground-breaking and innovative programs, like Starlight Virtual Reality , Starlight Hospital Wear , and Starlight Gaming , have impacted 16 million kids at more than 800 children's hospitals across the U.S. To learn more and to help Starlight deliver happiness to seriously ill kids this year, visit www.starlight.org .

