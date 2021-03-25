Devastated Latino Restaurants Bet on DINE LATINO Restaurant Week to Help Recover From COVID-19 Losses

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latino Restaurant Association (LRA), a national non-profit, introduces DINE LATINO Restaurant Week 2021, an initiative that showcases the depth and diversity of Latino restaurants in an effort to help draw customers to Latino restaurants. DINE LATINO Restaurant Week will be held two different weeks this year beginning Tuesday, April 6 through Sunday, April 11, 2021, and a second week during Latino Heritage Month, from Tuesday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

"The DINE LATINO initiative helps raise awareness of inequality in the industry while promoting Latino restaurants," states Lilly Rocha, CEO of the Latino Restaurant Association. "Latino restaurants have been hard hit; they haven't received anywhere near the fair share of PPP money, so we are promoting the DINE LATINO Restaurant Week in an attempt to drive customers back to their favorite Latin restaurants," Rocha continues. The aim is to highlight Latino restaurants to the general public during these two weeks. Participating restaurants will be offering a special "DINE LATINO" prix fixed menu for lunch, dinner, or both. Restaurants can register for free at the LRA website (https://latinorestaurantassociation.org/dinelatino). This is a national program, however, the LRA is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

The DINE LATINO Restaurant Week program is free to all restaurants. Restaurants do not have to be members of the association to participate. Restaurants are asked to share fun photos and videos on their social media feeds to provide additional content and increase visibility. In addition to this free program, the Latino Restaurant Association also offers other free resources helpful to all restaurants. Additional information can be found on the LRA website at: www.latinorestaurantassociation.org, and to follow the Latino Restaurant Association on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/latinorestaurantassociation/

WHAT: DINE LATINO Restaurant Week 2021

WHEN: Tuesday, April 6, through Sunday, April 11, 2021

WHERE: National Program based in Los Angeles, CA.

About the Latino Restaurant Association:

The 800+member-based Latino Restaurant Association is dedicated to promoting and supporting all types of Latino restaurant businesses and their auxiliaries to ensure the equitable economic growth of the Latino restaurant sector. As a member association, we work to bring our member community together to advocate for critical issues impacting our industry. We provide resources and educational opportunities to support effective business practices. The LRA strives to create an all-inclusive Latino restaurant platform for the country.

Contact: Lilly Rocha

Phone: 925-212-4016

Email: [email protected]



