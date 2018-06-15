Devbridge Group president Aurimas Adomavicius named EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the Midwest

"This award is handed to an individual, but it's really a win for our amazingly talented team," Adomavicius said. "We're an organization shaped and driven by people taking ownership, which really embodies what it means to be an entrepreneurial. I thank our team for their trust, and for enabling us to receive this recognition."

Adomavicius and his partners founded Devbridge Group in 2008 on the belief that technology can improve lives. Under Aurimas' leadership, Devbridge has grown from a small garage operation to a global technology powerhouse with over 360 employees in offices in Chicago, Toronto, London, and his native Lithuania. When not in the trenches working with clients, Aurimas is an active speaker and writer on the best practices of product design and engineering.

Since its founding, Devbridge has doubled in size annually, landed on the Inc. 5000 list five times, named to Chicago's Inner City 100, as well as a Best and Brightest Company. Just recently, Devbridge was named to the Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 list of fastest-growing Chicago companies. Adomavicius' vision is for Devbridge to expand to a $100-million company over the next five years.

As a Midwest award winner, Aurimas Adomavicius is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National program, where award winners will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Desert, California this upcoming November.

Now in its 32nd year, the EY Entrepreneur of The Year program honors entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Selected by a panel of independent judges, these business, civic and community leaders, some of whom have been EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award winners, devote significant effort to reviewing and deliberating the merits of each nominee.

Devbridge Group is a custom software design and development company that partners with FORTUNE 1000 enterprises to accelerate digital products to market. Founded on the belief that software shouldn't be mediocre, the company creates mission-critical software at scale under aggressive deadlines through product thinking and agile delivery. Devbridge Group has offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Lithuania. For more information, visit www.devbridge.com

