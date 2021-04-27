/dev/color Names Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhonda Payne, CAE, has accepted an appointment as Chief Operating Officer of /dev/color, a nonprofit member services organization widely recognized as the most powerful network of Black software engineers in tech. Ms. Payne brings deep expertise in leading nonprofits, membership communities, events, teams, and large-scale verticals (both US-based and globally) into the role.

"Software engineers impact more than their company's valuation," Ms. Payne said. "They touch and shape millions of lives through their work. They impact the world. Yet, Black engineers, technologists, leaders and founders are being excluded and that loss hurts us all. Right now, people are struggling to discern theater from meaningful progress. I'm proud to align my efforts and passion for justice with such an important mission."

Developing and driving operational strategy and efficiency, Ms. Payne will oversee /dev/color's end-to-end service delivery, including programs, marketing, resources, infrastructure, and innovation. Leading alongside /dev/color chief executive Ms. Rhonda Allen, who took the helm in September 2020 expertly setting the stage for exponential and sustained impact, Ms. Payne will lead the five-year-old organization's global growth strategy. Together the two have impressive plans to unlock the fullest potential of the industry by accelerating the advancement of the /dev/color community, leading alongside the largest firms in the tech landscape while holding them accountable from the inside-out and the outside-in.

Chief executive Rhonda Allen said: "At such a pivotal time, I am excited to bring Rhonda on board to lead the consequential and mission-critical work of stewarding our day-to-day internal operations as we grow and scale. She leads with entrepreneurial vigor, and the highest standards of excellence, intention, and equity. I look forward to leading alongside her."

A certified association executive (CAE) and award-winning innovator, Ms. Payne is an association strategist, learning leader and entrepreneur. She has spent more than 25 years working with trade and professional member service organizations, helping hundreds of associations tackle their most challenging issues as the founder of speaker bureau and consultancy, Flock Theory, and chief learning officer for the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE). She is the creator of safe-space community, BLK + BRN Professionals and serves on the board of the New York Society of Association Executives and of the Nonprofit Finance Institute. Prior to ASAE, Ms. Payne was Global Vice President for the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC).

/dev/color is a network of 500+ Black software engineers who connect, empower, and lead in the technology industry. As a unique and exclusive peer-mentorship nonprofit, we coalesce the voice of Black engineers around the country. We offer our members the resources to excel and lead organizations while increasingly diversifying the field. /dev/color has partnered with a variety of organizations including Atlassian, Facebook, Google, Mailchimp, Netflix, Pinterest, Square, and Uber to advance our mission of empowering Black software engineers as they reach the pinnacle of their industry. To learn more, visit devcolor.org.

