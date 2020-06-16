DEVCON Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

ATLANTA, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DEVCON, the Atlanta, GA-based company that protects companies and consumers from online cyberattacks, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers." DEVCON's software was built to address an emerging attack surface – which is "Third-party assets and dependencies," i.e. the code you don't own.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. Technology Pioneers' community is an integral part of the larger Global Innovators community of startups at the World Economic Forum.

Following its selection as Technology Pioneer, Founder and CEO Maggie Louie is invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. DEVCON will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with policymakers and private sector leaders to help define the global agenda on key issues.

"We're excited to welcome DEVCON to our 20th cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "DEVCON and its fellow pioneers are developing cutting-edge technologies all over the world. Beyond their innovations, these firms are contributing greatly to improving the state of the world."

"The World Economic Forum's selection of DEVCON as a Technology Pioneer validates the importance of our work to protect modern freedom by stopping cyber compromise, financial crimes and privacy leaks across distributed computer networks," said DEVCON's Founder and CEO Maggie Louie. "We look forward to collaborating with the World Economic Forum's members to advance the protection of the world's most important resource – the internet."

This year's cohort selection marks the 20th anniversary of the Tech Pioneer community. Throughout its 20-year run, many Technology Pioneers have continuously contributed to advancement in their industries while some have even gone on to become household names. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

2020 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The diversity of these companies extends to their leadership as well, as over 25% of 2020 Tech Pioneers are female-led. The firms also come from regions all around the world, extending their community far beyond Silicon Valley. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Founded in 2017, DEVCON is a global innovator in JavaScript Security Software. The company's no-code to low-code software integration is transforming security paradigms. "We know the only way that security can keep pace with innovation is to make it ubiquitous. Democratize it – make security for everyone: fast, easy and accessible."

The company creates cybersecurity software designed to protect companies and consumers online from financial crimes, cyber compromise and privacy leaks.

