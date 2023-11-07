DevCycle Reinforces its Commitment to the OpenFeature Ecosystem with the Launch of New Providers

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DevCycle announces expanded support for OpenFeature at this year's KubeCon + CloudNativeCon in Chicago with new Providers for Go, Java, C#, .NET and Python.

These additions to DevCycle's OpenFeature Providers will further diversify the languages supported, ensuring seamless portability of feature flags across different services. DevCycle's dedication to this vendor-agnostic feature flagging standard highlights its goal to empower developers with flexibility and choice, eliminating vendor lock-in.

"Right from the start, DevCycle has been dedicated to delivering a feature flag platform that simplifies life for developers," said Andrew Norris, CEO of DevCycle. "Given our commitment to enabling developers to flag how they want to, it was a natural step for us to expand our support for the OpenFeature ecosystem. Our goal is to support OpenFeature across all our supported languages, and with the addition of these new Providers, we're well on our way. This commitment lets us contribute to establishing a standard and foster a community that makes feature flagging better for all."

"KubeCon + CloudNativeCon presents a unique opportunity for us to share our journey and our vision," commented Jonathan Norris, CTO of DevCycle. "Our expanded OpenFeature Providers portfolio is a pivotal step in our mission to drive the development of open standards in feature flagging within the cloud-native community."

About DevCycle

DevCycle is a feature flag management platform that improves the software development process and helps release features faster with confidence. DevCycle's feature flags make creating, rolling, and cleaning up code easy without disrupting the developer workflow. With extensive API and SDK coverage, and integrations with tools developers love, it's easy for the entire team to start shipping more. 

About OpenFeature

OpenFeature, a CNCF sandbox project, is an open-source initiative that provides a standardized, vendor-neutral API for seamless integration with diverse feature flag management tools. This community-driven project offers a consistent and unified API, allowing developers to employ feature flags across various platforms without facing vendor lock-in at the code level. With broad industry backing, numerous major tools have rolled out official support for OpenFeature, enhancing its utility across different programming languages and solidifying its position as a pivotal solution in feature flagging standardization.

