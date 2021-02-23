DevDigital Records 20% YoY Growth During 2020 Despite Pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevDigital, a leading national software development firm based in Nashville, experienced an exceptional growth rate of 20% during 2020 and increased its workforce by 11%, despite global hardships presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive leadership changes at DevDigital will fuel more growth in 2021 and beyond. Founding partner and chief executive officer Peter Marcum transitions to board chairman, Bryan Huddleston is tapped as the firm's new CEO, and Brittany Wegusen steps up as chief operations officer.

"We're investing in our team at every level, with a transition to new executive leadership as we expand to accelerate our digital product businesses," Marcum said. "I couldn't be more pleased with Bryan, Brittany and our talented leadership team driving the growth of DevDigital."

DevDigital's team includes over 130 employees in Nashville and Vadodara, India. The firm has completed over 2,000 projects for more than 1,000 clients, from startup entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 companies, and became a Certified Google Cloud Development Partner in 2020.

With Huddleston as CEO, Marcum will shift his focus to oversight at DevDigital, and growth as managing partner at Kernel Equity, the equity firm DevDigital launched in 2016.

"Peter Marcum is a respected member of the Nashville technology community, building businesses for over 30 years," Huddleston said. "I am excited to join DevDigital's talented, experienced team and look forward to continuing to expand this incredible company that Peter co-founded in 2008 with Mitch Ballard. DevDigital's goal is to empower visionaries to create digital products for growth."

"Growth businesses for the firm include strategic design, business and consumer technology solutions, mobile application development and digital marketing for startups and businesses in Middle Tennessee," Huddleston said.

Huddleston brings a track record of results with teams in diverse businesses, including Nashville Technology Council, Quest Software and Microsoft. Most recently, he served as CEO of LogicPlum, an end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI) platform based in Franklin, Tennessee.

Wegusen continues as a partner and now COO, expanding her 10+ year tenure with DevDigital. Wegusen is also founder and CEO of YourTempo, a company that develops technology solutions for the music industry.

Notable clients in DevDigital's client portfolio include:

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society – DevDigital created two user-facing mobile apps, Health Manager and Coloring Book, to improve the quality of life for patients and their families while improving the society's digital footprint.

The Escape Game, LLC – DevDigital has completed over 10 projects to date for The Escape Game, working as a critical piece of its technical arm to build out digital experiences, optimize key integrations and build back-office and other operational solutions.

DevDigital has been on the cutting edge of providing software, digital products, SaaS and web development solutions for over a decade. DevDigital's continued growth and recent leadership changes demonstrate the firm's commitment to customers first, innovation and lasting relationships.

About DevDigital

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Nashville, DevDigital is a leading national software development firm, and is one of Tennessee's few Google Cloud Partners. Without using traditional marketing or incurring any financial debt, the DevDigital team has grown to 130+ employees in the United States and India.

DevDigital is a transformative provider specializing in digital product design, custom development, enterprise applications, mobile apps, learning management systems, search engine optimization (SEO), award-winning website design and web hosting.

For more information, visit devdigital.com or call 615.257.1491.

Media Contacts:

Audra Wait

Wait & Co.

[email protected]

615.504.8812

SOURCE DevDigital