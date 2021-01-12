Develop Changes Subscription Terms, Allowing Learners to Build Job Skills One Month at a Time

The decision to offer monthly access to the online learning platform addresses the growing need for workers to flexibly attain industry-specific certificates and up-to-date knowledge in high demand work areas. The shift aims to assist individuals who have lost their jobs or have been furloughed during an unpredictable pandemic, but also supports the current workforce needing to bolster their skill set outside of their organization's training team to remain competitive in the market.

Develop's growing portfolio includes five free courses plus three affordable subscription options with tracks tailored to specific professions in the IT and business space.



The Foundation Subscription provides learners with essential knowledge over a broad range of topics including project management, software development, cybersecurity, cloud technologies, and more.

$9.99 per month

The Data Academy provides extensive data science skills and exercises in major growth areas such as big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

$39.99 per month

The Cybersecurity Academy offers training with a live practice lab environment that builds in-demand skills in Cybersecurity focusing on implementing, managing and auditing Linux to start.

$39.99 per month

"Helping people acquire new skills suited for an evolving job market or growing their existing skill set in trending areas, and doing so on their own terms, is what our platform is all about," said VP of Marketing, James McNamee. "Making our platform easy to use and accessible on a monthly basis allows everyone to learn when they need to and strengthens our dedication to training, reskilling, and upskilling workers for jobs of the future."

Develop itself is on a roll. Account activations skyrocketed 700% since October. The company acknowledged a heightened level of interest in business and technical areas projected to thrive in a post-pandemic workforce. The revision to Develop subscriptions further supports users, their professional journeys, and additional content catered to the changing job landscape.

About Develop

Develop is an online learning platform that enables business and technology professionals to get ahead in the tech-driven world.





