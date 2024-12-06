Develop Fulton Provides $125,000 Grant to RYSE Creative Village, Challenges Community to Help Close Funding Gap

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RYSE Creative Village, a creative talent incubator in Southwest Atlanta, has received a $125,000 grant from Develop Fulton to support the county's burgeoning creative talent pipeline. Approved unanimously by Develop Fulton's Board of Directors during their Dec. 3 meeting, the funding will help propel the initial phase of a groundbreaking redevelopment project.

RYSE Creative Village, located at 1261 Lockwood Drive SW, plans to reimagine a long-vacant Atlanta Public School building into a state-of-the-art, tech-enabled content production studio and incubator for creative professionals. The facility will offer training and skills development programs essential for accessing high-demand careers in Georgia's thriving film, music, arts, gaming, and immersive media industries.

"RYSE Creative Village is advancing a $30 million mixed-use development in a historically underserved area, expanding resources for Georgia's multi-billion-dollar creative industry," said Kwanza Hall, Chairman of the Develop Fulton Board. "This $125,000 grant represents an essential first step in helping RYSE Creative Village close a $500,000 funding gap needed to bring this project to life. Our board is eager to consider doubling this commitment to a total of $250,000, reinforcing our belief in the power of this initiative to uplift the creative community."

During its meeting, Develop Fulton approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the one-time grant to fund critical capital improvements for RYSE Creative Village. The project aims to transform a blighted area into a vibrant creative hub and foster an emerging workforce equipped to succeed in Georgia's growing creative economy.

"We are profoundly grateful to Develop Fulton for this generous contribution to RYSE Creative Village," said Jay Jackson, leader of the RYSE initiative. "This significant investment reflects a shared commitment to empowering our community through creativity, innovation, and opportunity. As we work to close the current funding gap, we're building a future where ideas flourish and dreams become reality."

Future plans for RYSE Creative Village include alternative educational pathways for creative professionals, offering opportunities for ongoing learning and upskilling. The development will also feature 91 affordable housing units adjacent to the main facility, promoting economic inclusion within the community.

Develop Fulton anticipates evaluating additional funding opportunities for RYSE Creative Village in 2025. "We're calling on Atlanta to 'Rise Up' and join us in supporting this worthy endeavor, ensuring RYSE Creative Village becomes a cornerstone of innovation and opportunity in Southwest Atlanta and Fulton County," Hall said.

For more information about the project, visit rysecreativevillage.com.

About Develop Fulton and Fulton County

Develop Fulton, also known as the Development Authority of Fulton County, delivers diverse, targeted economic development financing services, connecting qualified development projects with taxable and tax-exempt bond financing and tax incentives to diversify the tax base, encourage thoughtful and

balanced investment, retain existing businesses, promote job creation, and ultimately improve the quality of life for residents throughout Fulton County. Together, we are partnering for progress, powering development.

Fulton County remains committed to its mission of fostering business growth and sustainability across the county. Bolstered by its exceptional infrastructure and connectivity—encompassing major highways and airports—Fulton County offers unparalleled opportunities for business investments, industry expansion, and regional collaboration. Its robust infrastructure not only provides businesses with essential logistical support for navigating the global economy but also ensures seamless connectivity, facilitating access to diverse markets worldwide.

