Develop Invites Learners to Map Out a New Career Path, Offers Free Access to Expert-Taught Courses for 30 Days

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Develop, an online business and IT skills training platform, is offering a free month of unlimited access to its platform and expert-led online courses to millions of displaced workers who need new skills and certifications to stand out and get ahead in today's hyper-competitive job market.

Develop's free offering extends to learners who have yet to subscribe to the online platform and includes course completion certificates for every course. Any new user interested in getting full and on-demand access to hundreds of career-focused courses can subscribe here .

"Around the globe there are millions of people who are looking to grow their careers, or are considering starting a new career in IT" said Kevin Pawsey, CEO. "Develop's high-quality, expert-led online courses are the best way for these professionals to gain the skills they need to stand out. We are proud to be able to offer a full month for anyone who is working to improve their skills and experience."

Develop currently has three custom-built subscriptions, which include:

provides learners with essential knowledge over a broad range of topics including project management, software development, cybersecurity, cloud technologies, and more. The Data Academy provides extensive data science training and hundreds of hands-on exercises and instructor-led demonstrations to build skills in major growth areas such as big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.



provides extensive data science training and hundreds of hands-on exercises and instructor-led demonstrations to build skills in major growth areas such as big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The Cybersecurity Academy offers training with a live practice lab environment that builds in-demand skills in Cybersecurity focusing on implementing, managing and auditing Linux to start.

In addition to a full 30 days of free online courses, Develop recently launched flexible subscription options , for individuals who want more control over their skills training.

The Foundation subscription is $9.99 /month, or $99.99 /year

/month, or /year The Data Academy subscription is $39.99 /month or $399.99 /year

/month or /year The Cybersecurity Academy subscription is $39.99 /month or $399.99 /year

To learn more, visit Develop.com .

About Develop

Develop is an online learning platform that enables business and technology professionals to get ahead in the tech-driven world.





