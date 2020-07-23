Develop Named To 2020 Training Industry Top Training Companies™ : Online Learning Library Watch List

BOSTON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Develop, a new online learning platform for business and technology professionals, has been named to the Training Industry 2020 Online Learning Library Watch List.

"We are honored to be selected for the 2020 Online Learning Library Watch List so soon after our launch," said Develop CXO Kevin Pawsey. "In today's environment of uncertainty, it is more important than ever for technology and business professionals to have cost-effective access to a digital portfolio of up-to-date, future-focused courses so they can build career-boosting skills."

In celebration of the recognition, Develop is offering 20% off all annual subscriptions for new subscribers from July 23 - August 11 using the coupon code "2020TAKE20" on https://develop.com.

According to Training Industry, Inc., Selection to the 2020 Training Industry Top 20TM Online Learning Library Companies List was based on the following criteria:

Industry visibility, innovation and impact.

Breadth and quality of courses and content.

Company size and growth potential.

Strength of clients and geographic reach.

"The companies selected for the 2020 Online Learning Library Watch List are growing their content offerings across a variety of in-demand subject areas," said Danielle Draewell, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "These companies have demonstrated strong digital portfolios of courses that align with training requirements and enable learners to access materials on their schedule."

About Develop

Develop is an online learning platform that enables business and technology professionals to get ahead in our tech-driven world. By providing future-focused courses and a suite of data-backed learning capabilities, Develop's subscription service empowers members to take control of their careers, reach their full potential, and sleep well at night knowing they're ready for the future. Develop was launched in 2020 by industry veterans with a combined 70+ years in the learning and technology industries. For more, visit develop.com.

