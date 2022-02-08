Developed by Practicing Podiatrist, Balance Doctor™ Introduces First Medical Sock that Looks and Feels Normal, Yet Designed to Soothe Chronic Neuropathic Pain Naturally - Balance Socks

FLORENCE, Ala., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Doctor (http://www.balancesockstore.com/) announced the launch of its proprietary line of doctor-designed custom socks created specially to treat chronic pain from peripheral neuropathy (PN), while also helping with balance and circulation issues. Based on NeuroBalance technology and a special Neurotech Band, Balance Socks hug specific nerves in the feet to improve proprioception and reduce, or even eliminate neuropathic pain altogether. Balance Sock's special design also provides an optimal amount of strategic Achilles cushioning, activating the body's natural feedback/balance system. Early clinical trials indicate that Balance Socks can help people achieve up to 24% better balance and significantly reduce pain in over 90% of patients. The socks are available exclusively from the Balance Doctor website.

"Currently there are no medical devices to wear that help with circulation, balance, and neuropathy pain at the same time," said podiatrist Dr. Michael T. Hames, Balance Socks creator. "There are 30 million+ people suffering from PN in the U.S., with an estimated total of 25-35% of people affected at some point in their lifetime. And unfortunately, there are precious few solutions to help them manage what essentially becomes a lifelong, painful condition. Necessity drives invention as they say, so I created Balance Socks to help treat people in my own practice. I've seen firsthand how these socks can help increase my patients' happiness and improve their quality of life, with just a minimum of cost and effort."

Balance Socks: Three Categories of Soothing Comfort

Normal therapeutic socks provide simple support but do very little to improve balance and mobility. Balance Sock uses its proprietary design to increase stability, boost performance, and soothe pain – all from a single sock. Balance Socks are breathable, moisture-wicking, and come in three types to suit most lifestyles:

Neuropathy Series: The innovative original design that hugs the nerve on either side of the ankle, easing foot pain right at its source while helping to improve balance and circulation. Master Series: Adds strategic Achilles tendon cushioning to further help the body balance itself – adding confidence with more support and stability. Sports Series: For the more active wearer or those who work on their feet constantly, the Sports Series outperforms other socks by adding critical cushioning sections around the Achilles tendon, delivering valuable feedback to the brain that enables real-time movement and balance correction.

Balance Socks: Moving with Confidence

Diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) is the most common type of PN, with an estimated 60-70% of diabetics suffering from the condition that is the number one cause of non-traumatic lower limb amputations in the United States. PN routinely causes stabbing, burning, and tingling pain, balance problems, and is often accompanied by circulation issues. PN has been traditionally treated with a combined therapy of medications, compression socks, exercise, and other approaches – all with varying degrees of success.

About Balance Doctor™

Based in Alabama with products manufactured in Tennessee, Balance Doctor provides a wide range of socks engineered to help people suffering with neuropathic foot pain, circulation, and balance issues. Created by a practicing podiatrist who sees patients suffering from neuropathic foot problems every day, Balance Doctor is the only clinically tested product shown to significantly reduce pain for the incurable condition.

