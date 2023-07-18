Developed Europe Macroeconomic Report 2023-2030: Digital Transformation, Large-scale Decarbonization Investments, and Supply Chain Reorientation to Drive Multisector Growth Opportunities

18 Jul, 2023, 14:15 ET
The "Developed Europe: Macroeconomic Growth Opportunities, 2030" report
This Developed Europe macroeconomic thought leadership report provides a growth snapshot of Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, and Spain.
Developed European nations have had a challenging socioeconomic environment in 2022, especially amidst highly volatile geopolitical tensions and record-high inflationary pressures. Economic growth is likely to remain subdued in 2023 across the whole region as high energy costs weigh on household spending and lower profit margins of businesses, given high production costs.
Despite challenging economic conditions at present, the region's long-term growth and development prospects are indicative of transformative shifts and growth opportunities in digitalization across industries, decarbonization and green transition, as well as increased focus on re-shoring and near-shoring-Mega Trends which are helping to diversify these economies and build future resilience and growth potential.
Through the identification of growth drivers and restraints, investment and policy highlights, and potential economic risks, while also assessing Mega Trends which are reshaping the future of these economies Decision-makers can gain insights into the evolution of long-term macroeconomic trends, while also assessing policy highlights for key industries across the region.
Larger EU prospects for trade, energy security and currency strength are also highlighted.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- What is the regional growth outlook?
- What are the 2023 European Union budget highlights?
- What is the global positioning of key developed European nations in terms of growth and innovation indicators?
- What is the future of the region's currency, trade, energy security, and labor markets?
- What is the growth outlook for Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, and Spain?
- What are the policy initiatives which are leading digital and sustainable transformation?
- How are governments supporting growth in new and emerging industries?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Developed European Economy
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Developed Europe Macroeconomic Environment
- Developed Europe's Economic Environment: An Overview
- Key Economic Metrics: Developed Europe
- Growth Drivers: Developed Europe
- Growth Restraints: Developed Europe
3. Developed Europe Economic Outlook
- Economic Outlook
- Global Positioning: Growth and Innovation Ranks
- 2023 EU Budget
- Future of Developed Europe's Energy Security
- Future of Developed Europe's Labor Market
- Future of the Euro
- Future of Trade
4. Country-Specific Economic and Industry Outlook
- Germany: Growth Outlook
- Germany: 2030 Macroeconomic Trends
- Germany: Policy Thrust in Key Growth Industries1
- France: Economic Outlook
- France: 2030 Macroeconomic Trends
- France: Policy Thrust in Key Growth Industries
- Italy: Economic Outlook
- Italy: 2030 Macroeconomic Trends
- Italy: Policy Thrust in Key Growth Industries
- Netherlands: Growth Outlook
- Netherlands: 2030 Macroeconomic Trends
- Netherlands: Policy Thrust in Key Growth Industries
- Spain: Growth Outlook
- Spain: 2030 Macroeconomic Trends
- Spain: Policy Thrust in Key Growth Industries
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Climate Mitigation Policies
- Long-term Investment in Digital Transformation
- Decarbonization and Energy Security
- Supply Chain Disruption
- EVs and Sustainable Mobility
