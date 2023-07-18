Developed Europe Macroeconomic Report 2023-2030: Digital Transformation, Large-scale Decarbonization Investments, and Supply Chain Reorientation to Drive Multisector Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Developed Europe: Macroeconomic Growth Opportunities, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Developed Europe macroeconomic thought leadership report provides a growth snapshot of Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, and Spain.

Developed European nations have had a challenging socioeconomic environment in 2022, especially amidst highly volatile geopolitical tensions and record-high inflationary pressures. Economic growth is likely to remain subdued in 2023 across the whole region as high energy costs weigh on household spending and lower profit margins of businesses, given high production costs.

Despite challenging economic conditions at present, the region's long-term growth and development prospects are indicative of transformative shifts and growth opportunities in digitalization across industries, decarbonization and green transition, as well as increased focus on re-shoring and near-shoring-Mega Trends which are helping to diversify these economies and build future resilience and growth potential.

Through the identification of growth drivers and restraints, investment and policy highlights, and potential economic risks, while also assessing Mega Trends which are reshaping the future of these economies Decision-makers can gain insights into the evolution of long-term macroeconomic trends, while also assessing policy highlights for key industries across the region.

Larger EU prospects for trade, energy security and currency strength are also highlighted.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What is the regional growth outlook?

What are the 2023 European Union budget highlights?

What is the global positioning of key developed European nations in terms of growth and innovation indicators?

What is the future of the region's currency, trade, energy security, and labor markets?

What is the growth outlook for Germany , France , Italy , Netherlands , and Spain ?

, , , , and ? What are the policy initiatives which are leading digital and sustainable transformation?

How are governments supporting growth in new and emerging industries?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Developed European Economy

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Developed Europe Macroeconomic Environment

Developed Europe's Economic Environment: An Overview

Economic Environment: An Overview Key Economic Metrics: Developed Europe

Growth Drivers: Developed Europe

Growth Restraints: Developed Europe

3. Developed Europe Economic Outlook

Economic Outlook

Global Positioning: Growth and Innovation Ranks

2023 EU Budget

Future of Developed Europe's Energy Security

Future of Developed Europe's Labor Market

Future of the Euro

Future of Trade

4. Country-Specific Economic and Industry Outlook

Germany : Growth Outlook

: Growth Outlook Germany : 2030 Macroeconomic Trends

: 2030 Macroeconomic Trends Germany : Policy Thrust in Key Growth Industries1

: Policy Thrust in Key Growth Industries1 France : Economic Outlook

: Economic Outlook France : 2030 Macroeconomic Trends

: 2030 Macroeconomic Trends France : Policy Thrust in Key Growth Industries

: Policy Thrust in Key Growth Industries Italy : Economic Outlook

: Economic Outlook Italy : 2030 Macroeconomic Trends

: 2030 Macroeconomic Trends Italy : Policy Thrust in Key Growth Industries

: Policy Thrust in Key Growth Industries Netherlands : Growth Outlook

: Growth Outlook Netherlands : 2030 Macroeconomic Trends

: 2030 Macroeconomic Trends Netherlands : Policy Thrust in Key Growth Industries

: Policy Thrust in Key Growth Industries Spain : Growth Outlook

: Growth Outlook Spain : 2030 Macroeconomic Trends

: 2030 Macroeconomic Trends Spain : Policy Thrust in Key Growth Industries

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Climate Mitigation Policies

Long-term Investment in Digital Transformation

Decarbonization and Energy Security

Supply Chain Disruption

EVs and Sustainable Mobility

