Developer to Build 180 Cottage-Style Homes in Texas Hill Country

NuGrid Properties has purchased 45 acres of buildable land on Highway 290 near the 281 intersection, 40 minutes west of Austin, for a live, work, play community.

The community will include 180 cottage-style homes with green spaces, pocket parks, and a clubhouse. Included on the property is a pavilion and gathering flex space for pop-up markets and events. Public EV charging will also be included to cater to increased EV drivers visiting the Hill Country and 290 Wine Corridor.

NuGrid Properties

NuGrid Properties has assembled a team of industry veterans, engineers, and prop-tech experts for site development and sales, which includes:

Land Strategies Inc. for concept planning and entitlements

for concept planning and entitlements Lincoln -Evans-Beauchamp , multi-disciplinary engineer, for utility infrastructure and construction

-Evans-Beauchamp for utility infrastructure and construction Jon Bianco of Greentech RE for finance and construction

of for finance and construction Max Agrad and Jeff Alaoui of Voxel Worlds for design and marketing

of for design and marketing Lawrence Pritchett of Realty Austin for sales and customer relations

of for sales and customer relations Zeki Gunay of Cratus Technologies for software development

of for software development Juan Conchas of Harvest3 for smart home integration

The combined goal of the group is to create an innovative community that blends the latest trends in real-estate, homeownership, construction, and technology to create affordable homes with low operating expenses. "Starting my career in the solar industry back in 2016, it has become clear that many things are not being done correctly in home efficiency, including the actual construction, and this gives us a big opportunity for improvement," says Drew Goodman, President of NuGrid Properties.

The model home is being constructed currently with completion expected in the fall of 2021. The home's frame is being built with structural insulated panels or SIPs, which require much less energy to heat and cool. Solar panels, energy storage, LED lighting, heat pump water heating, heat pump HVAC, rain catchment, and a software management package form the major systems of the home.

"By first creating a super tight and insulated envelope with SIPs, we are able to reduce energy consumption dramatically, which reduces the amount of solar we need," says Goodman "The all-electric and efficient appliances then stretch our solar dollar even further. We are capturing free rainwater off the roof and using it for toilet flushing and irrigation as well, offsetting a big chunk of water usage. All of this is managed with a simple-to-use software package. By including all these pieces into the build process, the homeowner gets to roll everything into a standard mortgage and have permanently low bills from day one"

The price of these homes will range from $249,000 to $549,000. 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom models are planned with rentability and flexible home-ownership in mind. Pre-sales are expected to begin in late 2021.

For more information, visit nugridproperties.com .

