Developers of Robotic Technologies Lean on Safety and Accuracy to Boost Patient Outcomes in Surgical Robots Market, Global Valuation to Touch ~US$ 13.1 Bn by 2022: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotic systems developers have found a niche in surgical application in the past decade, and the market for surgical robots has been evolving at a bewildering pace. Unmatched precise surgical maneuvers, remarkably accurate resections, and capability with humans in making preoperative planning have enabled surgical robots to gain traction in various medical specialities. These characteristics of robots have been used with varying success in neurosurgery, gynecology surgery, and urology. Robotic-assisted surgeries are being embraced with optimism in tumor removal with high precision and orthopedic procedures. The pervasive trend of making minimally invasive surgeries worldwide has led to the rapid uptake of robotic systems in surgeries in developed regions of Europe and North America.

Despite the profound potential surgical robots have shown, market players have been successful in tapping into only a small pie of it. With the advent of cutting-edge FDA-approved robotics and acceptance of robotic-assisted surgeries for common procedures, the surgical robots market is expected to climb to a valuation of ~US$ 13.1 Bn by 2027.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Surgical Robots Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Key Findings of Surgical Robots Market Study

Cutting-edge Sensor Technology and 3D Visualization to Unlock Myriad of Opportunities: The demand for safer surgical environment and for better patient outcomes is a key trend bolstering the penetration of robotic systems. Hospitals in the developed world have largely increased the acquisition of robotic surgical technologies. The prospect is likely to see new streams from the relentless efforts to incorporate cutting-edge sensor technologies that will improve the haptic response. Advances made in 3D visualization are expected to boost the capabilities of surgical robots further.

Request Brochure of Surgical Robots Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/brochure.php

Asia Pacific with Patient Care and Outcomes in Surgeries Replete with Opportunities: Complicated surgeries such as primary bone tumor in the spine and spinal tumor surgery are apt case for robotic-assisted surgeries. Motivated by their clinical evidence of safety, surgical robots have seen a high scope of commercialization in oncology, orthopedics, and gynecological surgery. The last segment has a massive revenue potential in the global surgical robots market. By 2027, the segment is expected to spawn revenues worth of ~US$ 4.9 Bn . A large chunk of revenues will come also from ambulatory surgical centers. The rise in demand for orthopedic and neurosurgical operations is expected to be prominent in Asian nations. Market players have been ceaselessly working on increasing the awareness of the benefits of robot-assisted minimal invasive surgeries in untapped markets, with Asia being a prominent case in point.

Purchase the Surgical Robots Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

High Cost a Glaring Downside: FDA-approved robotic systems have enriched the landscape considerably in recent years. Still, the technology is at best at a nascent stage. This is because the cost of a typical FDA-approved surgical robot may be upward of $850,000 , and a substantial amount in disposable fees. Due to the lack of high-case volumes the surgical robots can be put, long-term true cost may be diffused arguably. Lack of skilled personnel to operate robotic systems is another impediment to their adoption. All these aspects may hinder the surgical robots market to attain its true potential in near future.

Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/custom-research.php

Surgical Robots Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

The ceaselessly growing trend of automation in medical and healthcare industries is bolstering the use cases of robot-assisted surgeries

Better patient care and outcomes in complicates surgical procedures are key aspects of patient engagement

Rise in healthcare awareness programs in developing world is a key trend boosting the revenue potential in the surgical robots market

TMR's Latest News Publication - https://www.medgadget.com/2021/06/pressure-relief-devices-market-rise-in-prevalence-of-pressure-ulcers-to-propel-global-market.html

Surgical Robots Market: Key Participants

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Medrobotics Corp

Medicaroid, Inc.

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare Industry:

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mis-market.html

Healthcare Automation Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/healthcare-automation-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Browse More Upcoming Reports by Transparency Market Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/surgical-robots-market.htm

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research