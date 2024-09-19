Developers.net Turns 7: Celebrating Growth with Anniversary Deals

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Developers.net , a leading provider of top-notch nearshore software development talent, is proud to celebrate its 7th anniversary with special offers. This milestone highlights seven years of connecting companies with exceptional talent and marks the continued growth and success of the company, recently recognized by its inclusion on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2024.

Founded on September 14, 2017, by senior software architects Douglas Loyo (CEO) and Emilio Baez (President), Developers.net was created to address a significant challenge faced by many companies: the difficulty of hiring top-notch software talent at a reasonable cost. By leveraging deep connections in Mexico and Latin America, Developers.net discovered a rich pool of talented engineers who could work remotely, offering U.S. and Canadian companies a cost-effective solution with convenient time zone alignment.

"Our journey began with a simple idea: to bridge the gap between demand and supply in the software development industry by tapping into the incredible talent in Latin America," said Douglas Loyo, CEO of Developers.net. "Over the past seven years, Developers.net has grown significantly, helping businesses scale with ease and efficiency while maintaining high standards of quality."

As part of its 7th anniversary celebration, Developers.net is offering limited-time deals for U.S. businesses. Companies that sign up in September can take advantage of these special rates throughout 2024. These plans help companies maximize their software development potential while maintaining cost efficiency and quality.

Adding to this milestone, Developers.net is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2024 . This list recognizes the company as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second consecutive year, following its first listing in 2023. This achievement highlights the dedication of the Developers.net team and the strong relationships built with clients across North America.

"We're honored to be listed on the Inc. 5000 for two consecutive years," said Emilio Baez, President of Developers.net. "This recognition underscores the commitment of Developers.net to delivering exceptional service and value to our clients. It reflects the hard work of the talented developers and the trust clients place in the company."

One of the key advantages Developers.net offers is the ability to work within compatible time zones, solving the notorious "4-hour overlap" challenge faced by many teams working with offshore developers. This not only enhances productivity but also significantly improves work-life balance for clients. By eliminating the stress of late-night or early-morning meetings, clients can focus on what matters most during their workday and enjoy more free time to spend on the things they love.

For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact: Email: [email protected]

About Developers.net

Developers.net specializes in connecting U.S. and Canadian companies with highly skilled software developers based in Mexico and Latin America. By leveraging nearshore talent, the company provides cost-effective solutions with the added benefit of working within compatible time zones, eliminating the challenges associated with offshore development and offering a stress-free collaboration experience.

SOURCE Developers.Net