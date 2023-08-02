Developing an AI Framework Among Topics Explored in Shook's New BIZLIT | TODAY Podcast Series

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook, Hardy & Bacon has launched a six-part podcast series examining the latest trends in business litigation. BIZLIT | TODAY is hosted by various Shook partners who discuss what's around the corner in data and privacy litigation, employment law trends and how to make your in-house litigation department a revenue generator.

"This podcast series is designed to assist the seasoned general counsel and members of in-house legal teams," said Partner Gary Miller, who co-leads the Business Litigation Practice with Michael Cargnel. "We cover many trending legal issues, among them what companies should be thinking about now to develop an AI framework, which I present with my colleague Camila Tobón. Information in these podcasts will help in-house counsel stay ahead of the curve."

Podcast episodes for the series include the following topics:

  • Website Privacy Litigation – The hottest privacy litigation trends including pixel litigation hosted by Shook Privacy and Data Security Chair Al Saikali.
  • Biometric Litigation – Discussion of recent Illinois biometric cases and their potential influence on business led by Biometric Privacy Chair Matt Wolfe.
  • California Dreaming – Wage and hour trends in the Golden State that can affect other states hosted by Employment Litigation and Policy Chair Bill Martucci.
  • The New Global Workplace – From remote work to risk-management issues, Martucci and two of his colleagues explore today's evolving workforce issues.
  • Commercial Recovery – Turn your in-house legal department into a revenue generator. Shook Partners Paul Williams and Mike Zito take a deep dive into this often-overlooked concept which could help your company.
  • Developing an AI Framework – Business Litigation Co-Chair Gary Miller talks with Partner Camila Tobón, the director of Shook's Privacy Compliance and AI Governance Task Forces about what companies need to know now to prepare for new AI regulations.

Shook partnered with American Lawyer Media to develop the podcast series. The podcasts can be found here.

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 19 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and commercial litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security, and regulatory counseling.

