Developing the Innovators of Tomorrow

New book from BMNT Inc. aims to fill innovation talent gap in public service

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovators working in government agencies and other large organizations have a new tool for accelerating change: Creating Innovation Navigators: Achieving Mission Through Innovation , a new book from innovation consultancy BMNT Inc., publishes today.

Creating Innovation Navigators: Achieving Mission Through Innovation

Intended to deliver mission impact for innovators of all stripes, the book provides innovation change-makers with the tools and resources needed to create an innovation operating system that develops and deploys mission-critical solutions at scale. The book is an additional resource to BMNT's educational course of the same name, or can be used on its own.

The book's focal point is the Innovation Pipeline®, an end-to-end framework that guides and lends discipline to innovation, regardless of methodologies being used. Developed by BMNT, this critical tool provides a common language and battle-tested process for creating impactful solutions at speed and ultimately delivering on the goal of accelerating mission achievement.

"Our goal is to have Creating Innovation Navigators help address the innovation talent gap that exists today in public service organizations," says BMNT CEO Peter Newell. "Future proofing our world doesn't start with looking for the latest technology. It must be led by people who know how to create and sustain a healthy innovation ecosystem. Whether it's military or business, if you don't recognize that part of your job as a leader is to harness the passion of young people and ascertain who is an entrepreneur and who isn't, you're going to lose them."

Creating Innovation Navigators is authored by BMNT Entrepreneur in Residence Sabra Horne, former chief of innovation within the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). It contains eight modules, numerous case studies from top federal innovation efforts, and hands-on exercises to help readers realize true mission impact.

Readers will learn foundational core innovation principles and how to

Define an innovation strategy

Develop an Innovation Pipeline

Build innovative organizations

Identify the necessary functions and resources for innovation

Measure progress and identify metrics to show real change and impact within their organization

Communicate successes

With a list price of $29.95, $26 for a digital version, the book is available at Amazon, Ingram and most booksellers. Click here to purchase a copy.

About BMNT, Inc.: BMNT is an internationally recognized innovation consultancy and early-stage enterprise

accelerator that is changing the future of public service innovation.

Contact: Terri S. Vanech, BMNT Communications Manager, [email protected]; 203-918-1270

SOURCE BMNT Inc