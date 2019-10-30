Developing the Mobility Grid in India, 2019-2025 - Railways, Roads, and Highways are Likely to get the Maximum Chunk

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Developing the Mobility Grid in India - Screening Emerging Opportunities in Transport Infrastructure to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

As per the Union Budget for this fiscal, transport infrastructure in India is anticipated to see remarkable investments of up to INR 30 Trillion by 2024.



Railways, Roads, and Highways are likely to get the maximum chunk of this planned investment, with railways projected to receive a financial outlay of up to INR 12 Trillion. Taking cues from the leading global economies, this time Indian railways is not just focusing on expanding the networks but to also maintain and enhance the quality of its existing infrastructure - largely the stations. The impetus is on providing improved and facilities at the railway stations matching international standards.

But to support the seamless movement of these varied modes of transport, there is the requirement of smart and supportive infrastructure. The best example indicating that how important transport infrastructure is for a growing economy is best shown in Union Budget 2019-20.

Business Case for Developing Transport Infrastructure in India

Development of transport infrastructure in India to receive a capital outlay of INR 25-30 Trillion by 2024

Indian government to give impetus on the need to enhance port-led development through Sagarmala scheme and develop inland waterways to use rivers for cargo movement to decongest road and rail networks

Cargo volume on river Ganga is anticipated to grow four times by 2024. Two more inland waterways terminals at Sahibganj in Jharkhand and Haldia in West Bengal likely to get commissioned by the end of FY'2019-20

A budgetary allocation of INR 450 crore has been announced for inland waterways for FY'2019-20

has been announced for inland waterways for FY'2019-20 Indian railways making efforts to provide improved facilities at the stations including those located in small cities and towns. More focus is given on providing facilities such as - Lifts & escalators, battery-operated vehicles, plush waiting lounges, Wi-Fi facility, cafeterias and upgradation of passenger amenities etc.

Reiteration of focus on setting up new airports and expansion of existing airport capacities. Moreover, the government also plans to improve the connectivity with the underserved /unserved airports

An investment to the tune of INR 9 Trillion is planned to be pumped into the roads and highways sector

Key Highlights

Opportunity assessment of smart mobility in India

Screening state wise high opportunity zones for the development of economic corridors w.r.t. road transport

Screening state wise high opportunity zones for development of greenfield expressways w.r.t. road transport

Assessing state wise business case for developing dedicated freight corridors

Assessing state wise business case for developing railway tracks

Assessing state wise business case for developing railway stations

Assessing state wise opportunity in modernization and expansion of ports infra

Assessing state wise opportunity in infra development of new ports

Assessing state wise opportunity in developing inland waterways terminals

Region wise opportunity track for developing new airports

Region wise opportunity track for modernizing the existing airports

Region wise opportunity track for developing the metro rail corridors

Key Topics Covered:



Know-how on the transportation sector in India Opportunity assessment in road transport and supportive infrastructure till 2025 Opportunity assessment in railways and supportive infrastructure till 2025 Opportunity assessment in civil aviation and supportive infrastructure till 2025 Opportunity assessment in coastal shipping and supportive infrastructure till 2025 Opportunity assessment in inland waterways and supportive infrastructure till 2025 Opportunity assessment in metro rail and supportive infrastructure till 2025 Opportunity assessment in developing smart physical infrastructure in India till 2025 Opportunity assessment for intelligent transport systems manufacturers/ service providers till 2025 Opportunity assessment for alternate fuels till 2025 Policy and regulatory landscape in the transportation sector in India Tracker of upcoming /under-construction transportation projects in India

