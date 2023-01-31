Developlus Expands Distribution of Best Selling Go Gray® Line

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Developlus Inc., a California-based hair care and color corporation, is expanding the distribution of its Go Gray ® line, a first-of-its-kind haircare brand designed to cater to consumers cycling through the phases of going gray. Whether starting their transition from dyed hair to natural gray, mid-way through their shift, or already embracing full gray and silver locks, Go Gray provides professional-grade treatment systems focused on serving the needs of every phase of the going gray journey.

Previously a Walmart exclusive, consumers can now purchase the line from additional retailers, including Target, CVS, Walgreens, and Amazon. "The "trend" of embracing your gray is here to stay. While there are many avenues consumers can take to go gray, many are lengthy and cost-prohibitive. With the expanded distribution of the Go Gray line, we hope to give a wider audience a salon quality and affordable means to harness their inner confidence and embrace their natural gray," said Jenniffer Paulson, VP of Marketing for Developlus.

The full Go Gray collection includes the Revitalizing Treatment, Clarifying Shampoo and Conditioner Duo, Purple Toning Shampoo and Conditioner Duo, and a Purple Toning Hair Masque. The gentle and effective formulations help to gradually remove hair dye, improve hair condition, and rejuvenate damaged strands. Additionally, with expanded distribution, consumers can expect all-new, sleek packaging.

Go Gray, is available now on Walmart.com, Amazon.com and on shelves at Walmart, Walgreens with Target launching February 14th and CVS launching February 24th.

Developlus, family-founded, female-owned, hair care products company based in Southern California, was founded in 1991 by Ann & Dave Agrey. As leaders in color and formula development, Developlus has always valued the importance of inclusion and diversity within the workplace and empowering everyday women to be themselves and declare their independence and individuality through hair color. Developlus is accredited and certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business National Council (WBENC), the most relied upon certification standard for women-owned businesses, authenticating that Developlus is at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by women.

Developlus manufactures on-site to ensure each, and every product lives up to their exacting standards. The vast majority of Developlus' products are Vegan Certified, while all products are Cruelty-Free. All new products and reformulations are made for Vegan Certification as they strive to make the best products for consumers and the planet, with a focus on environmental sustainability.

