Developlus Launches Go Gray

"As experts in the full spectrum of hair color from depositing to removing, Go Gray is a natural line extension for Developlus," said Jenniffer Paulson, VP of Marketing for Developlus. "The going gray journey requires products that lighten and fade dark dyes as well as products to maintain the final result and ensure hair health. Our Go Gray line is designed to support the full range of needs for embracing gray hair and we are proud to partner with Walmart to make it accessible nationwide."

The full Go Gray treatment system includes the Revitalizing Treatment, Clarifying Shampoo and Conditioner Duo, Purple Toning Shampoo and Conditioner Duo, and the Purple Toning Hair Masque. The gentle and effective formulations help to gradually remove hair dye, improve hair condition, and rejuvenate damaged strands.



Remove: Revitalizing Treatment ($13.97)

A gentle and effective professional-grade formula in this hair treatment works to gradually fade hair dye used to previously hide graying hair. This non-bleach treatment reduces the appearance of harsh "re-growth" lines and lightens hair to create a seamless color transition from the grays growing in. It is formulated with Aloe Vera to moisturize and intensely hydrate hair, and Soy Protein to protect the integrity of each strand.

Fade: Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo and Conditioner Duo ($13.97)

The activated Charcoal Shampoo and Charcoal Conditioner help fade hair color without stripping hair or scalp of essential moisture. Activated Charcoal helps detoxify scalp and strands of product buildup, dirt, and debris leaving locks smelling fresh and clean. Enhanced with Pro Vitamin B5, Oat Bran Extract and Orange Peel Extract to hydrate, smooth, and moisturize hair.

Maintain: Purple Toning Shampoo and Conditioner Duo ($13.97)

Created for healthy maintenance of gray and silver hair color, the purple tone of this care system ensures hair will remain bright and cool while it helps eliminate and tone down unwanted yellowing brought on by heat and sun exposure. Formulated with key ingredients like Avocado Oil and Coconut Oil that allow for deep scalp and hair nourishment. Natural protein, Quinoa Extract helps condition and protect strands while Pro vitamin B5 helps strengthen hair, retain moisture, and improve hair texture

Treat: Purple Toning Masque ($13.97)

Brighten silver strands with the luxurious once-weekly, at-home Purple Toning Masque. Infused with purple pigments that cancel out brass, red and yellow tones, while the creamy, rich formula deeply conditions hair. Created with Oat Bran, Orange Peel Extract, Olive-derived Squalane, and Pro-Vitamin B5, this mask hydrates, softens, and smooths hair while protecting from heat and frizz.

Go Gray is available exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com.

About Developlus

Developlus, family-founded, female-owned, hair care products company based in Southern California, was founded in 1991 by Ann & Dave Agrey. As leaders in color and formula development Developlus has always valued the importance of inclusion and diversity within the workplace and empowering everyday women to be themselves and declare their independence and individuality through hair color. Developlus is accredited and certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business National Council (WBENC), the most relied upon certification standard for women-owned businesses, authenticating that Developlus is at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by women.

Developlus manufactures on-site to ensure each, and every product lives up to their exacting standards. The vast majority of Developlus' products are Vegan Certified, while all products are made in the USA and are Cruelty-Free. All new products and reformulations are made for Vegan Certification as they strive to make the best products for consumers and the planet, with a focus on environmental sustainability.

Press contact:

Pierce Mattie Communications

Elizabeth Rodger, Account Supervisor

[email protected]

212-789-1062

SOURCE Developlus