DEVELOPLUS NAMES MICHAEL REINHARDT AS THE NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF GROWTH

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Developlus Inc., a California-based hair care and color corporation, announced it has appointed Michael Reinhardt as Vice President of Growth, effective immediately. In this new role, Michael will be leading the Sales and Marketing teams.

"We are excited to have Michael join the leadership team," said Jeanne Nicodemus, Chief Executive Officer of Developlus. "As we continue to grow, Michael will be the strategic leader we need to expand our retailer partnerships and set a growth strategy that will propel Developlus forward," she continued.

Reinhardt's experience and proven record of driving growth, at companies such as Procter & Gamble, Novartis, and Georgia Pacific, are welcome additions to the team. His innovative and results-focused leadership, as well as his ability to enable and drive significant growth, will expand the brand's sales and marketing capabilities and programs with our retail customers.

As Developlus continues to grow, they are pleased to announce two additional hires. Lisa Finucane joins the organization as the new Director of Professional and OTC Sales. She joins the team with years of experience in the professional hair care industry, including experience at L'Oréal, Cosmoprof, and Wahl Clipper Corporation. Additionally, Anthony Reyes will be stepping into the role of Key Account Manager for Developlus and brings over twenty years of business intelligence and operations experience to his new position.

With these hires, Developlus is strategically positioned for growth and future expansion into new markets and categories.

About Developlus

Developlus, a family-founded, female-owned, hair care products company based in Southern California, was founded in 1991 by Ann & Dave Agrey. As leaders in color and formula development, Developlus has always valued the importance of inclusion and diversity within the workplace and empowering everyday women to be themselves and declare their independence and individuality through hair color. Developlus is accredited and certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business National Council (WBENC), the most relied upon certification standard for women-owned businesses, authenticating that Developlus is at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by women.

Developlus manufactures on-site to ensure each and every product lives up to their exacting standards. The vast majority of Developlus' products are Vegan Certified, while all products are Cruelty-Free. All new products and reformulations are made for Vegan Certification as they strive to make the best products for consumers and the planet, with a focus on environmental sustainability.

