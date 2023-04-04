Development of Sustainable Cities Recreating the Demand for Garden Hand Tools Market in the US, the Market is Set to Reach $3.9 Billion in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

Apr 04, 2023, 13:49 ET
CHICAGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the US garden hand tools market will grow at a CAGR of 2.61% from 2022-2028.
BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE US GARDEN HAND TOOLS MARKET
63 - Tables
85 - Charts
226 – Pages
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, most gardeners have preferred online shopping, which has forced many vendors to move their businesses to digital channels. The increase in commercial product distribution through various retail chains across the US proves that the business shift has significantly increased sales of garden tools. According to several studies, most high-priced products sold through proprietary websites of garden tool manufacturers tend to have more retail buyers, which accounts for a modest portion of the online segment's revenue. Husqvarna and other market participants predict that sales through retail stores will be the highest in the industry. The market for garden products will likely be influenced by online shopping. To give customers a seamless shopping experience, marketers and retailers are implementing an omnichannel retailing approach.
U.S. GARDEN HAND TOOLS MARKET REPORT SCOPE
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 3.91 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 3.35 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
2.61 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Product, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region
|
Geographic Analysis
|
The US (South, North-East, Mid-West, and West)
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Growing Demand for Community Gardening
· Increase in Internet Penetration Shopping Buying Behavior
· Development of Sustainable Cities
· Growing Demand for Unconventional Gardening Methods
THE DEVELOPMENT OF SUSTAINABLE CITIES POSITIVELY IMPACTS THE MARKET GROWTH
The adoption of green roof is an efficient solution, and end users in the US is highly adopting this concept. Green roofs help to cool the environment, insulate infrastructures and buildings, reduce air pollution, increase biodiversity, and serve as micro parks. The US witnessed the installation of over 11.5 million sq. ft. of green roofs between 2011 and 2014. Green roofs are an important and effective measure against rising air pollution worldwide. Cities worldwide face increased air pollution as fine particulate matter or PM2.5 in the air reaches unsafe levels. Green roofs can help to reduce air pollution by keeping a check on the level of carbon dioxide in the air. Therefore, adopting green roofs would combat the growing air pollution problem in the US. Garden hand tools are the best choice over power tools for maintaining these green roofs as they are better suited for maintaining and cutting plants as batteries and electricity do not drive them. Therefore, the initiative towards green roofs will drive the demand for garden hand tools in the upcoming years.
CUSTOMIZE YOUR REPORT NOW:
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Vendors are expected to invest in developing new ergonomic designs to keep pace with existing market competition and retain a competitive advantage. In addition, improving global economic conditions will fuel the demand for innovative power tools, making it an attractive time for new entrants to launch new products and accessories. However, such trends will have an adverse impact on prominent garden hand tool vendors in developed regions across the US.
The southern region accounted for a significant share of the U.S. garden hand tools market, owing to the huge presence of community gardens and the housing market and increasing disposable incomes. The southern region consists of developed and fast-growing states, including Florida, Virginia, Texas, Carolina, and others, which are the primary hubs for several end-user industries. Texas, Florida, and North Carolina made the highest contributions to the garden tool market in the Southern United States. Over 5.86 million housing units are in the south of the U.S. As a result, the demand for garden tools from the hand tool industry in the south is expected to soar in the upcoming years. In addition, the number of residential housing units is increasing rapidly in major states such as Texas, Florida, Carolina, Arizona, and Oklahoma. Vendors are expected to explore heavily in the southern region to gain a high market share.
KEY COMPANY PROFILES
- Fiskars Group
- Griffon Corporation
- Husqvarna
- Stanley Black & Decker
OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
- Root Assassin
- Lasher Tools
- Garden Tool Company
- AMPCO Safety Tools
- Bully Tools
- CobraHead LLC
- CS Unitech Inc
- Red Pig Garden Hand Tools
- Ray Padula Holdings, LLC
- The American Garden Tool Co.
- Sneeboer USA
- Seymour Midwest
- Solid Tools Inc.
- The Ames Companies Inc.
- STIHL
- Wilcox All-pro Tools
- W.W. Manufacturing Co Inc.
- Prohoe Manufacturing LLC
- Corona Tools
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Product
- Digging Tools
- Pruning Tools
- Striking Tools
- Watering Tools
- Others
End-User
- Residential
- Commercial
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Region
- South
- Texas
- Florida
- North Carolina
- North-East
- New York
- New Jersey
- Mid-West
- Illinois
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- West
- California
- Washington
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6.1 OVERVIEW
6.1.1 INCREASING AWARENESS OF ORGANIC FARMING
6.1.2 GROWING INTEREST IN INDOOR GARDENING ACTIVITIES
6.1.3 IMPROVING INTERIOR AESTHETICS
6.2 MARKET LANDSCAPE
6.3 PRODUCT TYPE
6.4 END USER
6.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
6.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.1.1 OVERVIEW OF GARDEN HAND TOOLS
8.1.2 GARDENING ACTIVITIES BY SCHOOLS AND UNIVERSITIES
8.1.3 IMPROVING INTERIOR AESTHETICS
8.1.4 GROWING DEMAND FOR LIVING WALLS
8.1.5 MARKET ANALYSIS OF GARDEN HAND TOOLS
8.1.6 INCREASE IN KITCHEN & COMMUNITY GARDENS
8.1.7 HIGH CONSUMER PREFERENCE FOR GARDEN HAND TOOLS
8.1.8 GARDEN HAND TOOLS USED FOR GOLF COURSE MAINTENANCE
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 EXPONENTIAL GROWTH OF LANDSCAPING INDUSTRY
9.2 INCREASE IN INDOOR GARDENING ACTIVITIES
9.3 GROWING POPULARITY OF DIY GARDENING CULTURE
9.4 HIGH DEMAND FOR ORGANIC FARMING
9.5 MOMENTUM TO BAN FOSSIL FUEL CONSUMPTION
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 HIGH FOCUS ON COMMUNITY GARDENING INITIATIVES
10.2 SHAPING OF BUYING BEHAVIOR BY INCREASE IN INTERNET PENETRATION
10.3 DEVELOPMENT OF SUSTAINABLE CITIES
10.4 GROWING DEMAND FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GARDENING METHODS
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 RISE IN ADOPTION OF POWER TOOLS
11.2 INCREASE IN USE OF ARTIFICIAL PLANTS
11.3 OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES ASSOCIATED WITH INTERNATIONAL MARKETS
11.4 SEASONALITY OF DEMAND
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
13.1 VALUE CHAIN OVERVIEW
13.2 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
13.2.1 RAW MATERIAL & COMPONENT SUPPLIERS
13.2.2 MANUFACTURERS
13.2.3 DISTRIBUTORS/DEALERS/RETAILERS
13.2.4 END USERS
14 FACTORS INFLUENCING CONSUMER BEHAVIOR
14.1 PRICE
14.2 GEOGRAPHICAL LOCATION
14.3 RAW MATERIALS
14.4 FUNCTIONALITY
15 PRODUCT
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 PRUNING TOOLS
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.4 DIGGING TOOLS
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.5 STRIKING TOOLS
15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.6 WATERING TOOLS
15.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.7 OTHERS
15.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16 END USER
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3 RESIDENTIAL USERS
16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.4 COMMERCIAL USERS
16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4.3 SHOPPING CENTERS
16.4.4 HEALTHCARE
16.4.5 EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS
16.4.6 CORPORATE OFFICES
16.4.7 HOSPITALITY
16.4.8 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
17 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3 OFFLINE
17.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3.2 DEALERS & DISTRIBUTION
17.3.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
17.4 ONLINE
17.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.4.2 DIRECT SALES
17.4.3 THIRD-PARTY SALES
17.4.4 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.4.5 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
18 KEY REGIONS
18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
18.2 REGIONS OVERVIEW
19 NORTHEAST
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3 PRODUCT
19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4 END USER
19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6 KEY STATES
19.6.1 NEW YORK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.2 NEW JERSEY: MARKERT SIZE & FORECAST
20 SOUTH
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3 PRODUCT
20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.4 END USER
20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6 KEY STATES
20.6.1 TEXAS: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.2 FLORIDA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.3 NORTH CAROLINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 WEST
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3 PRODUCT
21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.4 END USER
21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6 KEY STATES
21.6.1 CALIFORNIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6.2 WASHINGTON: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 MIDWEST
22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3 PRODUCT
22.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.4 END USER
22.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
22.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.6 KEY STATES
22.6.1 ILLINOIS: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.6.2 MICHIGAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.6.3 MINNESOTA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
24.1 FISKARS GROUP
24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
24.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS
24.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
24.2 GRIFFON CORPORATION
24.3 HUSQVARNA
24.4 STANLEY BLACK & DECKER
25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
25.1 ROOT ASSASSIN
25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
25.2 LASHER TOOLS
25.3 GARDEN TOOL COMPANY
25.4 AMPCO SAFETY TOOLS
25.5 BULLY TOOLS
25.6 COBRAHEAD LLC
25.7 CS UNITECH INC.
25.8 RED PIG GARDEN HAND TOOLS
25.9 RAY PADULA HOLDINGS, LLC
25.10 THE AMERICAN GARDEN TOOL CO.
25.11 SNEEBOER USA
25.12 SEYMOUR MIDWEST
25.13 SOLID TOOLS INC
25.14 THE AMES COMPANIES, INC.
25.15 STIHL INTERNATIONAL
25.16 WILCOX ALL-PRO TOOLS
25.17 W. W. MANUFACTURING CO. INC
25.18 PROHOE MANUFACTURING LLC.
25.19 CORONA TOOLS
25.20 BRIDGETOWN GARDEN TOOLS
26 REPORT SUMMARY
26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
27.1 NORTHEAST
27.1.1 PRODUCT
27.1.2 END USER
27.1.3 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
27.2 SOUTH
27.2.1 PRODUCT
27.2.2 END USER
27.2.3 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
27.3 WEST
27.3.1 PRODUCT
27.3.2 END USER
27.3.3 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
27.4 MIDWEST
27.4.1 PRODUCT
27.4.2 END USER
27.4.3 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
28 APPENDIX
28.1 ABBREVIATIONS
Share this article