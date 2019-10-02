Development on the Rise Targeting Millennials

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New developments are rising in New Port Richey's fast-growing downtown, designed to target Millennials. The Central on Orange Lake is a luxury boutique rental community with a high walkability score, innovative tech packages and unique modern design with buildings containing only 6 units each are winning the hearts of Millennial renters.

The Central on Orange Lake The Central on Orange Lake Apartments

Preleasing has already begun with huge success. The Central over looks Orange Lake and just steps from New Port Richey's entertainment, shopping and dining. The apartment homes feature 42 apartments in phase one, with a total of 85 apartment homes to follow soon. NPR's downtown is continually growing offering a wide array of restaurants, breweries, retailers, entertainment venues and adventure outfitters. With Sims Park nearby residents will have numerous annual concerts and events to attend. The Central has the perfect blend of a work-live-play lifestyle that caters to the modern-day renter.

"New Port Richey is a special place, and we want The Central to complement its beautiful setting on Orange Lake and the surrounding neighborhood. We brought in leading traditional architects to craft a district of dignified new buildings, and we're working hard to make sure the details make this an exceptional place to live," said Frank Starkey, founder of People Places LLC. "We have had a lot of inquiries and we are thrilled to officially launch our leasing program."

The Central's unique architecture is a step above traditional garden style apartments with only 2 apartment homes side by side each other providing an abundant of natural light and spacious floorplans. The Central consists of 1, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 670 to 1181 square feet, with 2 spectacular lakeview penthouses available. Apartment interiors feature designer finishes with the modern renter in mind, including granite countertops, custom wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, energy efficient washer and dryers, large closets and luxury wood plank flooring. Common-area amenities include entertaining pavilion and courtyard with barbeque grill, firepit overlooking the lake, bike and kayak storage, Florida inspired landscape and 24-hour package lockers.

The developer is on track for grand opening in January 2020. Visit the community site at www.thecentralonorangelake.com .

About People Places LLC was founded by Frank Starkey with the goal to create vibrant, people-oriented residential and retail places in walkable settings. People Places connects people with extraordinary places. www.People-Places.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Raines

inc MARKETING

223944@email4pr.com

512-940-0236

SOURCE People Places LLC

Related Links

http://people-places.com

