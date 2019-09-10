Developmental Disability Providers in California Use Therap for Seamless Electronic Documentation

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap is being used by a growing number of regional centers in California to submit Special Incident Reports (SIR) through its incident management and general event report (GER) module. This tool provides regional centers and providers with a powerful tool to track, trend, investigate, and respond to events, through summary and exportable reports, immediate notification during multiple phases of the reporting process, and dashboard reportings configured by the Therap user. The Special Incident Reporting tool focuses on increased quality of services provided, with the intention providing data to analyze and ultimately the reduction of harm to individuals receiving services. The tool meets California's Department of Developmental Services SIR requirements, allowing support professionals to submit state-specific forms. Beyond its work and use in regional centers, Therap works with providers both large and small, as well as families and self-advocates to meet their documentation needs.

Therap's Incident Management feature is a comprehensive tool used to report incidents and responses in a secure, HIPAA and state, federal compliant way. The system helps state agencies comply with assurances that they must provide to the Federal government as a condition for receiving Medicaid matching funds, as well as monitor, analyze and form recommendations on the health and well-being of individuals served. At the provider level the system allows various assigned members of the team to partake and respond to incidents and events, and leverage access and notifications to assure responses and communication can be in near-real time.

Therap provides vital tools to improve quality of service, client outcomes, and accountability with residential facilities, supported living, intermediate care, and community-based service programs, striving to make communication and reporting between agencies, staff, oversight, and families a seamless process.

About Therap

Therap's HIPAA-compliant Developmental Disabilities software is widely used in home and community-based services (HCBS) and other Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities or human services provider settings for documentation, communication, and reporting. The web-based system provides person-centered planning, case management, eligibility and a suite of more than 75 tool. These include medication administration records (MAR), behavior tracking, billing, case management, waitlist and referral tools, care and service plans including outcomes tracking, health records, and more.

