Developments in Digital Biomanufacturing: Technology Growth Opportunities

Digitalization of the entire value chain will drive next-generation biomanufacturing.



The industry is all set to move away from the traditional pen-and-paper-based process to a more advanced, digitized, track-and-trace process that is aligned toward Industry 4.0. Digital tools applied across processes, monitoring, analytics, and operations have accelerated biomanufacturing with a data-driven approach.







Digital biomanufacturing can streamline processes and assist with optimal use of resources.Scalability and reproducibility are some of the crucial challenges in biomanufacturing, especially in the production of biologics, and cell and gene therapies, or viral vector manufacturing.



Digitalization is enabling a sustainable, effective, cost-efficient, time-efficient, and error-free system for biomanufacturing.



IoT, automation/robotics, AI/machine learning, Digital Twins, and Blockchain have been deployed in various digital biomanufacturing processes, thereby ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted workflow.



Digitalization enables the best control and optimization of starting materials; in upstream processes, it helps with cell culture and media optimization; for downstream processes, it helps select the best strategy for purification and impurity removal.



Digital tools are also making best use of the historical biomanufacturing data to improve/optimize processes.



Advanced sensors and cutting-edge software collect real-time data, which offers a complete picture of the bioreactorâ€™s condition.



Advanced analytics helps users understand variations in data and predict the most suitable conditions for biomanufacturing of therapeutics.



Digital tools and powerful software platforms empower scientists and engineers and help them offer better-quality, sustainable products to patients faster and at a lower cost.



The report analyzes the progress that the biomanufacturing industry has made in terms of digitalization and how the industry embraces technological advancement to lower biomanufacturing footprint and overcome the limitations of traditional methods.





