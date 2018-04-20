Developments in the Educational Technology Market

According to data compiled by Research and Markets, the global educational technology market is expected to reach $40.9 billion by 22 and growing at a CAGR of 18.3 percent. The primary drivers for the market are demand for technological demands and innovations to create a more efficient learning environment. Education technologies have reshaped the learning system as many students have transitioned to computers and tablets, digital textbooks, interactive programs and digitized lessons. In the near future, the market will keep advancing with emerging additions such as virtual reality and augmented learning. Lingo Media Corporation (OTC: LMDCF), HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC), Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCD)

As reported by TechCrunch Joel Bacha, Room to Read's director of strategic expansion explained, "Over the next five years, more and more teachers will be able to access valuable online resources through their mobile devices to enhance teaching and learning in the classroom, as well as their own professional development."

Lingo Media Corporation (OTC: LMDCF) is also listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol (TSX-V: LM). This week the company announced breaking news that, "its wholly-owned subsidiary ELL Technologies Ltd. ("ELL") has completed the installation of the first ELL LAP. The ELL LAP is a Learning Access Point, a device pre-loaded with our educational software that creates a wireless local network and brings connectivity to the classroom without the need to connect online to an ISP. This inaugural project at the Universidad Autonoma de Chiapas in Mexico is part of the company's strategic alliance with HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) ("HP").

The ELL LAP installation will enable offline learning for ELL Technologies' Campus English language learning program for students at the university through its multi-room deployment."

"We are pleased to announce the first installation of the LAP device under our partnership with HP and are very excited to be a part of this innovative classroom-focused initiative to merge high-speed ubiquitous wireless access with blended learning." said Gali Bar-Ziv, COO of Lingo Media. "With the best-in-class Learning Access Point solution, we expect to continue to expand the market for our digital learning solutions throughout Mexico and Latin America."

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Recently, the company introduced its next generation Pavilion portfolio, infusing premium features and expressive designs into its convertible, notebook and desktop PCs. The latest Pavilion lineup includes refined materials and finishes, thin bezels, and stepped-up performance options that enhance the customer experience. It will debut this weekend at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where festival-goers will use the power of Pavilion to create unique experiences at the intersection of art and music. HP also introduced a new Pavilion Gaming portfolio bringing powerful PC gaming experiences to the masses.

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is a technology-based education company and leading provider of online curriculum and school programs for students in pre-K through high school. Last month, the company announced an expanded partnership agreement to make the Fazheng Group's Beijing Royal School (BRS), a Kindergarten through 12th grade international school in China, a value-added user and in-country distributor of K12 Inc.'s proprietary digital curriculum. BRS is a growing education leader in China with over eight thousand students currently enrolled. K12 has successfully delivered blended learning through BRS for the past three years, leveraging The Keystone School's accredited, online high school courses and educational services. In Phase one, nearly six hundred students are already enrolled in the program, but BRS leaders see the initial phase of their partnership with K12 as just the beginning of what blended and online learning can offer students across China.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a global learning company committed to delivering integrated solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K-12 core curriculum, supplemental solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. Earlier this month, the company and Renaissance®, a leader in pre-K-12 learning analytics, today announced an exclusive strategic partnership. This collaboration will integrate Renaissance Flow 360® data, assessment insights, practice and lesson planning tools with HMH's core curriculum programs. The integration will enable educators to drive student growth with greater efficiency and accuracy

Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCD) is an award-winning educational technology solutions leader dedicated to helping all students reach their potential through individualized and differentiated instruction. Using a research-based, personalized approach, Cambium Learning Group delivers SaaS resources and instructional products that engage students and support teachers in fun, positive, safe and scalable environments. These solutions are provided through Learning A-Z® (online differentiated instruction for elementary school reading, writing and science), ExploreLearning®(online interactive math and science simulations and a math fact fluency solution) and Voyager Sopris Learning®(blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional development for teachers). Earlier this year, the company announced that its Learning A-Z® business unit has now achieved IMS Global conformance certification for its products on the OneRoster® v1.0 and v1.1 CSV standards.

