Developments in the Fiber Optics Market

According to a recent report by Zion Market Research, the global fiber optics market was valued at around USD 2.75 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD 3.72 billion in 2022, while growing at a CAGR of slightly above 5.2% between 2017 and 2022. The major factors driving the fiber optics market growth are increasing demand for fiber optics in different avenues such as telecommunication sector, private data networks, and others. Growing demand for high-speed internet is also driving strong need of the fiber optics market. Ameritek Ventures (OTC: ATVK), Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR), Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR), Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI)

An optical fiber is a flexible and transparent fiber made by drawing glass or plastic, which is used to transmit light. Zion Market Research explains that, "There are wide usages in fiber-optic communications, where they allow transmission over longer distances and at higher bandwidths than wire cables. Instead of using metal wires, fiber optic cables are used in order to signals travel along them with lesser amounts of loss."

Ameritek Ventures (OTC: ATVK) just this week announced breaking news that, "it has secured access to $1,050,000 in funding through a private lender. These funds are available over a 12-month period, in multiple tranches. Ameritek is also in advanced negotiations towards securing permanent funding that will enable the execution of its strategic plan, including the assembly of a manufacturing, research and technology center in Roanoke, VA. The Company has completed concept design work and anticipates beginning equipment fabrication and assembly in the third quarter of 2018. Management anticipates launching the production of optical fiber preforms in early 2019."

"We are pleased to have secured access to this funding, as it represents a key step towards completing a permanent financing transaction that will enable Ameritek to advance its manufacturing and commercial objectives," stated Clinton Stokes III, Ameritek's Chief Executive Officer. "As part of our ongoing negotiations, we see an opportunity to establish licensing agreements across multiple global jurisdictions that would provide capital from licensing fees that would fast-track the build-out and expand the manufacturing capacity in our Virginia facility. This would enable Ameritek to meet robust market demand for high-quality fiber optic preforms to the global telecommunications industry."

About Ameritek Ventures - Ameritek Ventures is a manufacturer of proprietary machinery that is used to produce optical fiber preforms. These preforms are then used to produce commercial grade optical fiber. Once produced, this optical fiber is fabricated into fiber optic cable which serves as the backbone of the multi-billion dollar telecommunication industry. The market demand for preforms and optical fiber has experienced rapid growth in the wireless, cable television, internet and high-speed data transmission industries. The Company's equipment, processes and managed system deployments will provide the market with the highest quality preforms used to manufacture fiber optic cable and will support significant growth worldwide."

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) is a global technology leader for fiber optic subsystems and components that enable high-speed voice, video and data communications for telecommunications, networking, storage, wireless, and cable TV applications. Last month, the company introduced several new products to be demonstrated at OFC, the industry's largest optical networking and communication conference and exhibition. The products include 400G QSFP-DD LR8 and FR8 transceivers, a 400G QSFP-DD active optical cable, a 100G serial QSFP28 transceiver, and two 50G SFP56 transceivers supporting a variety of next generation of Ethernet applications. Finisar is unveiling the industry's first demonstration of a 400G QSFP-DD LR8 transceiver, whose 10km reach is a critical requirement for service provider applications. Using 50G PAM4 technology, the demonstration will show an optical module transmitting data over 10km of duplex single mode fiber (SMF).

Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR), is a leader in optical components and modules for the long-haul, metro and data center markets. Leveraging more than three decades of laser technology innovation and photonics integration, Oclaro provides differentiated solutions for optical networks and high-speed interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications. Last month, the company announced it is developing a suite of integrated optical components and modules in the L-band to allow data center customers to expand capacity on interconnects between data centers on existing optical fiber. These solutions will enable transmission up to 600 Gbps per wavelength for long-haul, regional, metro and data center interconnect applications. The portfolio includes a 64Gbaud micro-Intradyne Coherent Receiver (micro-ICR), 32 & 64Gbaud Integrated Coherent Transmitter (ICT), 100kHz micro-integrated tunable laser assembly (micro-ITLA), a 64Gbaud high-bandwidth co-packaged driver modulator (HB-CDM), and a high-bandwidth LiNbO3 Polarization Multiplexed Quad Mach-Zehnder (PM-QMZ) modulator.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a network strategy and technology company. In March, the company announced it is taking its industry-leading packet-optical portfolio to another level by adding important aggregation, scale and programmability capabilities that help providers support densification efforts. The new 8180 Coherent Networking Platform and 6500 Reconfigurable Line System (RLS) pave the way for higher density, more adaptive networks that can support densification initiatives in applications such as Data Center Interconnect (DCI), 4G/5G and Fiber Deep. Ciena's 8180 and 6500 RLS platforms help tackle network complexity by combining massive bandwidth scalability and aggregation with integrated intelligence and programmability to improve the end-user experience. For example, they allow operators to roll out their networks much faster, so users can enjoy bandwidth-hungry services like streaming video, virtual reality and future IoT and machine-to-machine applications such as digital health services and self-driving vehicles.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) is a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets. In March, the company announced the development of 200 Gigabits per second (Gbps) PIN photodiode (PD) array chips for high-speed optical receivers. The new 4x50 Gbps InGaAs PAM4 PIN PD array is based on AOI's 4x25 Gbps PIN PD array technology and is specifically designed for the PAM4 receivers used in 200G and 400G data center transceiver modules. The PIN PD array optimizes the aperture size and reduces the parasitic capacitance of the photodiode to achieve a high modulation bandwidth of 25 GHz and high linearity suitable for PAM4 signal detection.

