Developments in the Lithium Compounds Market

According to a research report by Markets and Markets, the global lithium compounds market is projected to reach USD 5.87 Billion by 2020 and at a 13.22% CAGR. Li-ion batteries are the largest segment for lithium compounds in terms of value and volume. The demand for li-ion batteries is growing in countries globally with the need for new generation energy electronic devices like cameras, high performance portable computing devices, and electric vehicles. This in turn is driving the growth of lithium compounds. Data compiled by Markets and Markets research, the lithium-ion battery market is forecast to be valued at $68.97 billion by 2022 and growing at a CAGR of 16.6 percent. MGX Minerals Inc. (OTC: MGXMF), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Panasonic Corporation (OTC: PCRFY), Nemaska Lithium Inc. (OTCQX: NMKEF), Galaxy Resources Limited (OTC: GALXF)

The lithium-ion market has been outpacing expectations, causing analysts to reiterate their forecasts. The rising price in lithium will be attributable to demand being significantly higher than supply available. "The continued pricing strength in lithium has been a surprise," said Chris Berry of House Mountain Partners. "I thought the lithium market (on a LCE basis) would grow to roughly 550,000 tonnes per year, [but] in the middle of the year I adjusted this upwards to 617,000 tonnes by 2025. This still appears too conservative based on potential gigafactory-scale expansion."

MGX Minerals Inc. (OTC: MGXMF) also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Ticker (CSE: XMG). Just earlier today the company announced breaking news that it, "is pleased to provide an update regarding the proposed spin-out of its wholly owned subsidiary, ZincNyx Energy Solutions Inc. ("ZincNyx"), the intentions for which were previously announced in the Company's April 3, 2018 news release (the "Prior Release"). The Company has determined to fix June 29, 2018 as the record date (the "Record Date") for the proposed distribution of the payment of a dividend in kind of common shares in the capital of its wholly owned subsidiary, ZincNyx (the "ZincNyx Shares") to shareholders of MGX as of the Record Date ("MGX Shareholders"). U.S shareholders will be eligible to receive the proposed distribution, however there is no guarantee ZincNyx shares will be listed on a qualified U.S. exchange. The Company expects to issue dividend shares totaling 25%-40% of its holdings in ZincNyx to MGX Shareholders of Record, pending final audit and pricing of shares.

The declaration and payment of any such dividend (the "Proposed Distribution") and the amount thereof will be determined at the discretion of the Company's board of directors (the "Board") and will remain subject to, among other things, satisfaction by the Company of all statutory obligations under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "BCBCA"). The Proposed Distribution also remains subject to applicable approvals and regulatory compliance in all respects.

Further to the Prior Release, MGX intends for ZincNyx to become a standalone company following the spin out by way of a dividend in kind of ZincNyx shares by MGX. The Proposed Distribution is expected to be made by way of ZincNyx filing a prospectus (the "Prospectus") with securities regulatory authorities in the jurisdictions where MGX is a reporting issuer (the "Securities Regulators") in order to qualify the Proposed Distribution of ZincNyx Shares to MGX Shareholders such that the ZincNyx shares to be delivered under the Proposed Distribution are not expected to be subject to any statutory hold periods. The Proposed Distribution will not occur unless or until a receipt for the final Prospectus is obtained from the Securities Regulators. MGX expects to retain a significant ownership position in ZincNyx. The Company has not yet made any application to list the ZincNyx Shares for trading on an exchange, no market currently exists for the ZincNyx Shares, and the Prior Release is qualified in its entirety by this news release."

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy with the opening of the Gigafactory and the acquisition of SolarCity, Tesla now offers a full suite of energy products that incorporates solar, storage, and grid services. The Gigafactory is being built in phases so that Tesla, Panasonic, and other partners can begin manufacturing immediately inside the finished sections and continue to expand thereafter. According to a blog from the Tesla Team, Tesla and Panasonic begin mass production of lithium-ion battery cells, which will be used in Tesla's energy storage products and Model 3 in 2017. Model 3 cell production will follow in Q2 and by 2018, the Gigafactory will produce 35 GWh/year of lithium-ion battery cells, nearly as much as the rest of the entire world's battery production combined.

Panasonic Corporation (OTC: PCRFY) is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses. In March, the company announced that it has begun mass production of prismatic-type automotive lithium-ion batteries at its factory in Dalian, China, and held a ceremony to mark the first shipment. The market for eco-conscious vehicles, including hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and electric vehicles, is growing every year thanks to the increase in environmental awareness in recent years. To respond to the market demand, Panasonic has been gearing up to start production at this factory, which is its first production site for prismatic-type automotive lithium-ion batteries in China. Amidst expectations of expanding demand for automotive lithium-ion batteries, Panasonic manufactures the high-capacity and high-safety prismatic-type batteries at this factory and ships them to the North American and Chinese markets. Shipments will be expanded in the future to reach more destinations, helping to drive the spread of eco-conscious vehicles.

Nemaska Lithium Inc. (OTCQX: NMKEF) is a developing chemical company whose activities will be vertically integrated, from spodumene mining to the commercialization of high-purity lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. Recently, the company announced the signature of an agreement in principle providing for the supply by the Corporation to Northvolt of battery grade lithium hydroxide. Under this agreement in principle, Nemaska Lithium agreed to supply, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nemaska Lithium Shawinigan Transformation Inc., and Northvolt agreed to purchase, on a take-or-pay basis, up to 5,000 but not less than 3,500 metric tonnes per year of lithium hydroxide produced at the Corporation's commercial plant in Shawinigan, for a 5-year supply period commencing upon the start of commercial production at both the Shawinigan Plant and Northvolt's projected Skellefteå factory in Sweden. In connection with this supply of lithium hydroxide, Northvolt has agreed to deliver to the Corporation a EUR 10M promissory note which, at the Corporation's option, can be converted into voting shares of Northvolt in connection with the N Factory funding, or redeemed at cost plus an agreed-upon interest rate.

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTC: GALXF) is an international S&P / ASX 200 Index company with lithium production facilities, hard rock mines and brine assets in Australia, Canada and Argentina. It wholly owns and operates the Mt Cattlin mine in Ravensthorpe Western Australia, which is currently producing spodumene and tantalum concentrate, and the James Bay lithium pegmatite project in Quebec, Canada. Galaxy is advancing plans to develop the Sal de Vida lithium and potash brine project in Argentina situated in the lithium triangle (where Chile, Argentina and Bolivia meet), which is currently the source of 60% of global lithium production. Sal de Vida has excellent potential as a low-cost brine-based lithium carbonate production facility. Recently, the company reported to shareholders its activities for the quarter ended 31 March 2018. Total mining volumes increased significantly by 32% over the previous quarter resulting in increased total mining costs included in production cash costs.

