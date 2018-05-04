Developments in the Manufacturing and Logistics Industries

According to a research published by PWC, manufacturing is becoming more customized. Manufacturing industries are facing greater expectations around efficiency and performance than before. Customers demand faster time-to-market, reduced defect rates and customized products. PWC also specifies that innovation in the field of industrial Internet of Things is allowing manufacturing companies to reinvent the process from the way they interact with customers to how they structure supply chains. In addition, manufacturing based on 3-d printing increase in popularity. To compensate, logistics service providers (LSPs) experiment with new business models, like developing 3-d printing hubs, 3-d printing capabilities at customers' sites, or offering platforms with 3-d blueprints. Xspand Products Lab, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPL), Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), Proto labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB), Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM), Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX)

Third party logistics plays a major role in the manufacturing industry. Global Market Insights, Inc. projects that the third-party logistics (3PL) market size is set to exceed USD 1,100 billion by 2024. The 3PL market is forecast to grow in part that's to the increasing focus of manufacturers on their core businesses and sub-contracting the activities, where they have less expertise. Increasing globalization is encouraging companies across several industry verticals including e-commerce, food & beverage, durable manufacturing, and general merchandising to expand their geographical presence to meet the global demand.

Xspand Products Lab, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPL) just announced breaking news yesterday that, "the company's shares are scheduled to begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market today, May 3, 2018 under the ticker symbol "XSPL".

Xspand closed its initial public offering on April 30, 2018, selling an aggregate of 1,307,120 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of US$5.00 per share. Proceeds from the initial public offering will be used for partial consideration for potential acquisitions and general working capital.

About Xspand Products Lab, Inc. - Xspand Products Lab, Inc. is a vertically integrated and full-service product development and manufacturing company, including design, sales, fulfillment and shipping. Xspand's model is to provide a risk mitigated platform that connects innovators with companies to bring new products to market. For more information, please visit http://www.xspandproductslab.com .

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is a product solutions company providing comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services. On April 24, 2018, the company introduced the Jabil Additive Manufacturing Network™ to drive greater manufacturing speed and agility while helping customers improve how they design, make and deliver products. A major milestone in Jabil's digital transformation journey, this unique cloud network empowers customers to move manufacturing workloads to regions and into markets that make the most business sense and enable easier product personalization. Over the past year, Jabil has increased its 3D printing capacity steadily with more than 100 3D printers now in operation at facilities in the United States, China, Hungary, Mexico, Singapore and Spain. A variety of 3D printing machines have been installed for high-speed sintering, fused filament fabrication, polymer and metal laser sintering and other processes, to address emerging customer needs in the footwear, industrial machines, transportation, aerospace and healthcare industries. Jabil's distributed manufacturing strategy is anchored by this growing ecosystem of 3D printers, which includes a dozen production-ready HP Jet Fusion 4200 3D printers, following the recent installation of six HP Jet Fusion 4210 printers at Jabil's Singapore facility.

Proto labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB) is the world's fastest digital manufacturing source for rapid prototyping and on-demand production. The technology-enabled company produces custom parts and assemblies in as fast as 1 day with automated 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding processes. Its digital approach to manufacturing enables accelerated time to market, reduces development and production costs, and minimizes risk throughout the product life cycle. On March 27, 2018, the company announced that it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Manufacturing Leadership Awards winner for its outstanding achievement in operational excellence. Protolabs' winning project was called Cellular Division-a continuous improvement initiative designed to position the company for further business growth, achieve more favorable manufacturing costs, and ultimately provide more economic value to its customers. The project consisted of reorganizing the layout of its U.S. injection molding production facility and modifying personnel responsibilities to reduce wasted time and motion, as well as excessive materials during its molding process.

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense, medical, energy and industries that include embedded computing technologies such as, point of sale devices, casino gaming and automotive. On April 5, 2018, the company announced that it has received FDA registration at its manufacturing facilities in Chennai, India, enabling Sanmina to manufacture finished medical instruments and devices in India. Sanmina becomes the first tier 1 EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services) company to achieve FDA registration in India. Sanmina also operates a product design center in Chennai with an ISO 13485 medical design registration, enabling Sanmina to design medical instruments for its customers, close to its manufacturing facility.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is the Sketch-to-Scale™ solutions provider that designs and builds Intelligent Products for a Connected World™. With approximately 200,000 professionals across 30 countries, Flex provides innovative design, engineering, manufacturing, real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies of all sizes in various industries and end-markets. On March 26, 2018, the company announced it has entered into an agreement with Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd ("DSBJ"), to divest the China-based operations of the Flex subsidiary, Multek. According to the terms of the agreement, upon closing, MFLEX will acquire all of the equity interests in the non-US subsidiaries of Flex that operate the China-based business of Multek, for proceeds of approximately $273 million, net of cash. Multek will continue to operate with its current name and location in Zhuhai, China.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE: https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For Xspand Products Lab, Inc. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879



Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com