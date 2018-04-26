Developments in the Medical Imaging Market

According to a report by Stratistics MRC, the Global Medical Imaging market accounted for $29.8 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $45.1 billion by 2022. There are several factors contributing to the growth of the market, including technological advances in imaging equipment, increasing medical knowledge, introduction of molecular imaging methods for clinical applications, and extensive adoption of cloud technologies. The report also indicates that the x-ray segment dominated the products market due to being a cost effective diagnostic technique, while the nuclear imaging systems is projected to be the fastest growing segment owing to adoption of minimally & non-invasive interventional medical procedures along with enhanced image quality and direct computerized processing. Imagin Medical Inc. (OTC: IMEXF), Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT), Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX)

A major portion of the Medical Imaging market is cancer imaging systems. Data by BIS Research projects that the global cancer imaging systems is expected to reach $11 billion by 2025. According to the research the cancer imaging market focuses on major cancer indications (breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer and prostate cancer, among others) and various imaging modalities (mammography, MRI and positron emission tomography, among others). Cancer imaging systems are crucial tools for potential early cancer detection and diagnostics. North America is dominating the market in 2016 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Imagin Medical Inc. (OTC: IMEXF) also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Ticker (CSE: IME). Just this morning the company announced breaking news that it, "is providing the following update on the Company's current activities. The recent closing of a Private Placement for approximately $4,000,000 reinforces Imagin's financial runway, enabling the Company to progress through the next critical steps toward product commercialization. Imagin's management team has been strengthened with the recent appointments of a new CFO and Director of Regulatory Affairs who add the essential experience and knowledge base in the medical device industry to drive the Company through several paths concurrently.

To date, five subjects have been evaluated using the i/Blue System. Given that this study is the i/Blue system's initial use in a human bladder, approximately two weeks have been allowed between procedures for the development team to assess performance and to make hardware improvements, such as lenses and filters, as well as software adjustments. More subjects will be scheduled for evaluation, and further updates will be issued. The data and knowledge Imagin is acquiring is essential in refining the images that the company believes will lead to optimal performance.

Simultaneously, the Company continues to work with Optel, Inc. on the product redesign for future clinical trials and commercialization. The miniaturization process will add significant imaging capability and lower the actual cost of the product. In addition, documentation for federal regulatory approval continues in anticipation of meetings expected to take place during the summer months.

"This is an exciting time. With proper funding and an experienced management team in place, we're confident 2018 will be a pivotal year," said Jim Hutchens, Imagin's President and CEO.

About Imagin Medical - Imagin Medical is developing imaging solutions for the early detection of cancer during minimally invasive surgeries. The Company believes it will radically improve the way physicians detect cancer. Imagin's initial target market is bladder cancer, a major cancer worldwide, the sixth most prevalent in the U.S., and the most costly cancer to treat due to a greater than 50% recurrence rate. Developed at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, this advanced, ultrasensitive imaging technology is based upon improved optical designs and advanced light sensors. Learn more at http://www.imaginmedical.com ."

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) is a biopharmaceutical company and leader in developing targeted therapies for the personalized treatment of cancer. The company's drug conjugation technology targets therapeutics and companion imaging agents specifically to the site of diseased cells. On April 16, 2018, the company announced in a late-breaking poster session the presentation of new research from Endocyte's chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) adaptor molecule (CAM) platform at the AACR Annual Meeting 2018 in Chicago, IL. Endocyte's CAM-based therapies consist of a single universal autologous CAR T-cell, designed to bind with high affinity to FITC. This universal CAR T-cell can be specifically directed to cancer cells through the administration of a bi-specific adaptor molecule targeted to both FITC and a tumor target, which acts to bridge the universal CAR T-cell with the cancer cells. This allows for control of the antigen target through the administration of the CAM, in contrast to current CAR T-cell therapies, in which the antigen targets are not controlled.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. On March 27, 2018, the company announced that Clarity HD high-resolution 3D™ imaging and Intelligent 2D™ imaging technology have received PMA approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are now available on the 3Dimensions breast tomosynthesis system. With these innovations, the system now provides higher resolution 3D™ images for radiologists, enhanced workflow for technologists, and a more comfortable mammography experience, with low-dose options, for patients. Hologic is the world leader in breast cancer screening and the pioneer behind the Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam, first approved by the FDA in 2011 on the Company's first-of-its-kind 3D Mammography™ system. Today, Hologic has installed more than 5,000 3D Mammography™ systems throughout the United States and is continuing to help ensure insurance coverage is available for all women.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 35 years, the company advances science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. Earlier this month, the company announced the acquisition of Securus Medical Group, Inc., a privately-held company that has developed a thermal monitoring system for the continuous measurement of esophageal temperature. Boston Scientific has been an investor in Securus since 2016, and the transaction price for the remaining stake not already owned consists of $40 million in cash up-front, as well as up to $10 million in contingent payments based on regulatory achievements and commercial milestones. The thermal monitoring system developed by Securus Medical Group is an integrated catheter-based probe and imaging system that generates real-time images of the temperature of the esophagus.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) is an oncology company developing innovative medicines and imaging analysis technology for targeting and treating cancer. In March, the company announced that the Company has received notification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the Agency will extend its review of the New Drug Application (NDA) for AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) by three months to July 30, 2018. The extension is the result of the submission of additional Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) information by Progenics, which required additional time for FDA review. The standard three-month extension is not related to the efficacy or safety data of AZEDRA.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For Imagin Medical Inc., financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com .

For further information:

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879



Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com