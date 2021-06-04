Develux Delivers Custom CRM Solutions for Business Success

MIDDLETOWN, Del., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Develux announced that its CRM development service is now available for all businesses looking to implement a custom and effective CRM solution.

Custom CRM development services offered by Develux are designed to drive business success. The purpose of each custom CRM system is to help businesses strengthen their relationship with customers, improve workflows, and achieve better personalization.

About Develux

Develux enables sustainable growth and innovation for all by connecting businesses worldwide with top tech talents.

Clients come to Develux for SEO, digital marketing, custom software development, dedicated services, and CRM solutions. Develux helps organizations reinforce their in-house teams with qualified, outsourced specialists and the right technology to remove hassles related to administration, product lifecycle, and more.

Find out more at www.develux.com .

About our Custom CRM Solution

In 2014, the team was challenged to develop a custom CRM solution for a revolutionary new platform in the freelance industry. The platform involved close collaboration between customers and independent contractors.

The solution had to be easy to use and provide enough functionality to handle complex workflows. Develux broke down the process into smaller steps, the first and main one being the development of customer and freelancer modules for the future CRM.

Throughout the project, experts from Develux used a vast tech stack, including technologies such as Python, Redis, Angular, Django, Celery, Ionic, PostgreSQL, and AWS.

With the custom CRM system, the client managed to handle complex workflows easier. The system was intended to connect customers and freelancers: the former would place orders, and the latter would bid on them in the built-in marketplace. A customer can do the following:

create a task and choose a freelancer;

review the completed work;

pay the freelancer if the project meets expectations.

In turn, the freelancer can:

provide information detailing their skills;

bid on orders that match their qualifications;

accept approval to work on a project;

upload completed work and receive payment.

In addition, Develux created an intuitive UX/UI, making the process simple for the end user. Currently, the platform that uses our custom CRM is one of the most popular and highly-rated services in the freelance sector.

Develux helps other businesses take their customer relationship management to the next level.

Find out more at www.develux.com/custom-crm-development .

Connect with Develux to get CRM consulting at www.develux.com/crm-consulting .

SOURCE Develux

Related Links

https://develux.com/

