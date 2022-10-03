DeVere Chemical Receives New EPA Approval for Successful Proprietary Cleaner: Security Floor® Sanitizer - America's Premier Sanitation and Cleaning Product for Entryway Control, Reintroduced for Food Production Facility Use

JANESVILLE, Wis., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeVere Chemical announced that it had received EPA approval to reintroduce its dry-powder cleaning product to help American food producers safely stock grocery store shelves across the country. Security Floor® Sanitizer (SFS) has undergone rigorous testing and outperformed competitors in every way, proven to kill seven different harmful bacteria in dry, soiled conditions – including deadly L. monocytogenes (listeria). SFS is the perfect sanitizing product for food production facilities.

SFT or SFS in entryway control mats SFT as packaged

"We are extremely happy to see that SFS has received EPA approval for production and use," said Randy Stevenson, President of DeVere. "We are still the only company to produce a sanitizer that works when dry. Based on intense laboratory testing, the results conclusively show that SFS was effective against L. monocytogenes on clean or soiled dry surfaces with or without moisture. While other products were not nearly as effective at killing this pathogen. In fact, other products have been shown by the NIH to promote the formation of superbugs and are not permitted in organic food processing facilities at all."

DeVere Chemical – Safe, Eco-Responsible Products

Specializing in providing B2B solutions, DeVere is a U.S.-based chemical manufacturer that has been a leader for nearly 70 years in developing, producing, and supplying cleaning and sanitizing products. Already a veteran in the cleaning solution market, DeVere is now an emerging chemical supplier to the food processing industry with plans for continued growth and expansion into the hospitality sector as well.

Focused on sustainability and innovation as core principles, DeVere follows the "Twelve Principles of Green Chemistry" to ensure the safety and health of all employees, customers, and end-users of each product – promoting sustainability and environmentally friendly practices throughout the business.

Each new product and product revision introduces a time-saving, value-added solution for those who use them. SFS, for example, saves time by not requiring specialized applicators like door foamers. Simply place this product on the floor or around drains and it starts working. Rinse spent product to the drain to improve effluent characteristics like BOD and COD.

For the latest information and updates on SFS and Security Floor® Treatment (SFT) products, follow DeVere Chemical on social media: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube.

About DeVere Chemical

Founded in 1955 by the pioneer of all-purpose cleaners, DeVere Dawald, DeVere Chemical is a family-owned company that formulates, produces, and provides cleaning/sanitizing chemicals for a global customer base. Using the latest tech advances in blending and filling, DeVere efficiently produces cleaning products that focus on safety, sustainability, and positive environmental impacts. Recently granted EPA approval for a dry entryway control product that helps keep food safe and clean, DeVere now leads the way in cleaning and sanitizing products for the food processing and hospitality markets. Learn how DeVere can help you make your business run more efficiently at: www.DeVereChemical.com.

Media Contact:

Randy Stevenson, President

800-833-8373

[email protected]

SOURCE DeVere Chemical