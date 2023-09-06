Devexperts and FPFX launch a trading competition with prizes worth $75,000

Devexperts

06 Sep, 2023, 04:00 ET

DXtrade, a turnkey CFD trading platform by Devexperts, and Forest Park FX Tech have announced the launch of a trading contest to entertain broker's personnel and traders of all levels.

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Devexperts' DXtrade, a trading platform for CFD, FX, and crypto brokers, and FPFX Tech, a technology company serving prop trading firms, are hosting a free-to-enter global trading competition ­­– DXcontest. There are two prize categories: up to 6 months free software license for brokers and latest Apple gadgets for traders.

The contest runs from September 25th to October 25th and gives brokers' representatives and traders worldwide a chance to test their skills against each other and win prizes without depositing real money.

Prizes in the DXtrade free-to-enter contest include latest gadgets, gift vouchers, and broker software bundles worth more than $75k.
Prizes include leading Apple products like MacBook and iPhone 14, Amazon vouchers, and broker software bundles worth more than $75k. There are 10 different known and secret categories, for example, Position Prophet and Market Whisperer, to increase participants' chances to win.

How to enter the trading contest

To take part in DXcontest, entrants need to follow contest.dx.trade and sign up. If a user represents a broker, they're required to use their corporate email address.

Once they've signed up, traders decide how to invest their virtual budget of $100,000.

They can pick a portfolio of stocks, indices, forex, cryptos, gold, silver, and other commodities. There's no limit to the number of assets they can select from or the number of times to rebalance their portfolio.

Entrants will be able to track their performance and how they're getting on against other competitors through a real-time leaderboard. 

Winners in 12 different categories will be announced two business days after the competition closes on October 25, 2023 at 23:59.

About Devexperts

Devexperts is a software development company serving capital markets since 2002. The company specializes in multi-asset trading platforms, matching engines, and exchange solutions. Devexperts' team consists of 700 engineers located in offices in the USA, Germany, Bulgaria, Singapore, Portugal, Turkey, Georgia, and Ireland. More about the company: https://devexperts.com/

About Forest Park

FPFX Tech helps trading firms and brokerages grow their businesses through technology solutions. By leveraging the power of customization and automation, FPFX Tech makes it easier to attract and retain traders through innovative value propositions, bespoke user interfaces, and instant gratification and feedback.

SOURCE Devexperts

