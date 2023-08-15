Devexperts' DXcharts Available for Trial Period and as Open-Source Lite Version

Devexperts

15 Aug, 2023, 07:30 ET

Additional DXcharts builds have been rolled out recently: DXcharts trial and Lite versions for brokers, financial news websites, trading academies.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Devexperts team has made its financial charting library available for testing and use to a wider audience with two new offerings: a 30-day free all-inclusive trial and a Lite free-of-charge, open source version aimed at fintech developers. Fintech companies, startup teams, and research institutes can now benefit from the full-blown advanced charting library and integrate it with their products for free without any further commitments.

Devexperts financial charting library is available as an open-source Lite version for financial software developers
The trial sign-up process requires a user to fill in a short form to get the charting library at their disposal for the whole month-long trial period.

"No more sales calls or long email threads – the trial period is activated, and the library is delivered to our customers promptly" said Evgeny Sorokin, Chief Product Officer at Devexperts.

Compared to the trial version, DXcharts Lite retains popular features of the full-fledged DXcharts offering, such as 8 chart types, snapshots, events-on-chart, volume, and highlights. The essential navigational features such as navigation map, resizing, price and time axes, and drag & drop are also in place.

"We are dedicated to driving the growth of the financial industry as a whole," added Evgeny Sorokin. "The launch of DXcharts Lite empowers developers working on commercial projects, open-source enthusiasts, and individuals interested in effortlessly integrating charts into their financial products. With DXcharts Lite, they can seamlessly leverage the core features of DXcharts, risk-free and at no cost."

About Devexperts and DXcharts

Devexperts specializes in developing software solutions for the capital markets industry. Their clients are brokers, exchanges, and wealth management firms. Devexperts have developed numerous trading platforms, used by US and EU brokers, with millions of people across the globe trading daily. More about the company can be found here: https://devexperts.com/

DXcharts is one of Devexperts products. It is a cross-platform financial charting application for technical analysis and market data visualization of multiple asset classes both in real-time and retroactively.

Media Contact: pr@devexperts.com

SOURCE Devexperts

