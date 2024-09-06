DEVGRU and Accelalpha Forge a Strategic Partnership

SEATTLE, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Oracle's leading CX implementation partners are joining forces to provide complete customer experience solutions built on Oracle CX cloud applications. For the first time, Oracle customers can work with a single team to implement, integrate, and manage all of Oracle's back-office and front-office applications.

With this new partnership, the customer experience can truly be unified. Accelalpha and DEVGRU will implement Oracle's ERP, SCM, Logistics, and HCM applications and integrate them with Oracle's Marketing applications: Responsys (email marketing), Eloqua (marketing automation), Unity (CDP), and Unity Behavioral Intelligence (real-time streaming data).

"DEVGRU's offering will not only complement Accelalpha's expertise, but together we will give our clients a complete solution for their customer's experience." – Devang Bhavsar, Head of CX, Accelalpha

"Our companies have a shared goal and commitment to bring Oracle customers a unique offering and experience. We could not achieve this alone. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership," says DEVGRU's CEO, Michael Blumenfeld.

Unifying processes, removing redundancies, and integrating technologies will allow our customers to remain competitive.

About Accelalpha:

Accelalpha provides business and IT consulting services to implement and manage Oracle cloud applications. Accelalpha is a unique Oracle partner with the breadth of experience to help customers with all their Oracle application modules and the depth of knowledge about each functional domain to deliver business transformation and maximize our customers' return on investment.

About DEVGRU

DEVGRU is an agency specializing in customer experience optimization (CXO), thriving at the intersection of customer experience and marketing technology. Our bespoke services and strategies allow customers to fully optimize their user's experience to drive ROI from their MarTech investments. DEVGRU, one of Oracle's trusted partners, has years of experience deploying and managing Oracle's CX Marketing portfolio across B2C and B2B verticals and industries.

