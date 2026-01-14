DevHawk.ai Launches First AI Project Manager - Ushering in a New Era of PM Software, Where AI Doesn't Just Report Problems, It Solves Them

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of managing 150+ startup engineering teams through Fraction, the team behind it is launching DevHawk, a new AI agent for project management built to solve the coordination mess of distributed software teams.

DevHawk connects to existing tools like Jira, Linear, and Asana to detect problems like stalled tickets, declining velocity, and empty queues. Unlike the existing solution, DevHawk takes action BEFORE they turn into missed deadlines or client escalations.

DevHawk

"We built this because we were living the problem every day," said Praveen Ghanta, CEO of DevHawk and founder of Fraction, a platform that connects startups with top-tier fractional engineering talent. "Our project managers were seeing the same issues across every team, chasing updates, getting blindsided by delays, and losing hours each week to status check-ins. DevHawk started as internal tooling to help us stay ahead of delivery issues, and now it automates the glue work so humans can focus on the real work."

The pain is massive, and persistent. Despite $6 billion in annual sales, project management software hasn't solved the problem, with 70% of projects still failing to meet their goals according to the Project Management Institute.

As teams adopt fractional and globally distributed talent models, the coordination tax has only grown. Yet most project management tools still focus on visibility, not action.

That's where modern LLMs have changed the game.

"Traditional tools ask, 'How do we give PMs better visibility?'" said Ghanta. "DevHawk asks, 'How do we actually manage the work?' That shift only became possible with the latest generation of large-language models."

Key features:

Intelligent Stall Alerts – DevHawk starts a conversation with the assigned developer in Slack or Teams when a ticket sits unfinished longer than expected. Zero Task Detection – DevHawk spots when a developer's queue is running empty before they go idle Velocity Trend Analysis – Identify drops in team momentum before it shows up in a sprint retro AI-Calculated Story Points – Estimate complexity using consistent benchmarks, not guesswork

DevHawk integrates in minutes and surfaces insights within hours. Early users report major reductions in PM follow-up time and faster identification of blocked work.

"Herding cats is inevitable," Ghanta added. "But now, AI can take on the glue work. That's what DevHawk is built to do."

DevHawk is available now with a 14-day free trial at devhawk.ai.

Media Contact:

Ali Murphy

DevHawk

[email protected]

404.343.7747

SOURCE DevHawk