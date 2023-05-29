Device as a service market size to grow by USD 249,546.27 million from 2022 to 2027; The Increased adoption of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) concept to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The device as a service market size is expected to increase by USD 249,546.27 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 31.07%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover IT Consulting & Other Services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The device as a service market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Device as a Service Market 2023-2027

Device As A Service Market Sizing

Device As A Service Market Forecast

Device As A Service Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The competition among vendors in the global device as a service is moderate. The substantial increase in the demand for flexible workforce solutions will Increase the demand for device-as-a-service solutions. Vendors develop customized device-as-a-service solutions to increase their market share. The device as a service market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Accenture Plc - The company offers Device as a Service solutions for hardware, software, comms and media companies.

The company offers Device as a Service solutions for hardware, software, comms and media companies. Acer Inc. - The company offers Device as a Service solutions with hardware devices and services.

The company offers Device as a Service solutions with hardware devices and services. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers Device as a Service solutions such as Echo, Echo Show , Echo Dot.

Key Market Segmentation

This device as a service market report extensively covers market segmentation by device (desktops, laptops, tablets, and others), component (hardware, software, and services), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the desktops segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Desktop-as-a-service helps introduce remote working models and offers employees more flexibility. It is a cloud computing service where service providers deliver virtual desktops to end users over the Internet. Offering Desktop as a Service eliminates the need for servers to be set up by companies as well as allowing them to outsource infrastructure management. Owing to the benefits of desktop-as-a-service solutions such as greater employee flexibility, improved security, etc, the desktop segment is set to grow during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is estimated to account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is anticipated to contribute significantly to the revenue of the market. A major reason for the growing demand for device-as-a-service solutions in the US is the growing demand for on-premises data center management and cloud computing services. Additionally, the flexibility of the device as a service solution makes it suitable for workloads that are transient, experimental in nature, or subject to unexpected change. Moreover, the high demand for virtual apps and desktops among employees of various organizations in this region will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Hence, such factors drive growth in the regional market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Acer Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Atea ASA

CHG MERIDIAN AG

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

CompuCom Systems Inc.

Computacenter plc

Dell Technologies Inc.

Foxway

HP Inc.

Intel Corp.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

PC Connection Inc.

Probrand Ltd.

Stefanini Group

Total IT Global

Device as a service market - Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) concept notably drives the device as a service (DaaS) market growth.

This policy aims to provide companies with cost-effective solutions, employee mobility, and increased productivity.

This policy helps organizations reduce IT costs by reducing capital expenditures and improving efficiency and for a successful BYOD implementation, the vendor offers a device-as-a-service solution to ensure that the organization's employees can use their devices over a robust Internet-connected infrastructure.

Furthermore, the growth of the BYOD model means that a multitude of operating systems and mobile devices such as iOS, Android, Windows, smartphones, and tablets can access secure corporate computer networks.

Hence, such factors drive market growth during the forecast period.

Challenges

Issues associated with system integration challenge the device as a service ( DaaS) Market growth.

Some organizations may experience compliance issues when sensitive data is transferred to cloud environments.

Companies often encounter challenges while integrating new software systems with their IT infrastructure.

Furthermore, device as a service solutions may limit the number of tools that can be used, so users may choose to use tools hosted on the device as a service platform or compatible tools.

Hence, such trends boost the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The SOC-as-a-Service market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.21% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,795.9 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), service (prevention services, incident response services, and detection services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising bring-your-own-device and work-from-home model are notably driving the market growth.

The firewall as a service market size is expected to increase by USD 1.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.9%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers firewall as a service market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, education, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing need for network security and privacy is notably driving the firewall as a service (Fwaas) market growth.

Device As A Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 249,546.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 28.78 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Atea ASA, CHG MERIDIAN AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., CompuCom Systems Inc., Computacenter plc, Dell Technologies Inc., Foxway, HP Inc., Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., PC Connection Inc., Probrand Ltd., Stefanini Group, and Total IT Global Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Device



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global device as a service market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global device as a service market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Device Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Device Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Device

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Device - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Device - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Device

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Device



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Device

6.3 Desktops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Desktops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Desktops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Desktops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Desktops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Laptops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Laptops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Laptops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Laptops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Laptops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Tablets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Tablets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Tablets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Tablets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Tablets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Device

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Device ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Device ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 123: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 124: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

12.4 Acer Inc.

Exhibit 127: Acer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Acer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Acer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Acer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Acer Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 132: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 137: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 142: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Citrix Systems Inc.

Exhibit 147: Citrix Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Citrix Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 CompuCom Systems Inc.

Exhibit 150: CompuCom Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: CompuCom Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: CompuCom Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 153: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Foxway

Exhibit 157: Foxway - Overview



Exhibit 158: Foxway - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Foxway - Key news



Exhibit 160: Foxway - Key offerings

12.12 HP Inc.

Exhibit 161: HP Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: HP Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: HP Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 164: HP Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: HP Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 166: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 171: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 175: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 178: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 PC Connection Inc.

Exhibit 180: PC Connection Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 181: PC Connection Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 182: PC Connection Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: PC Connection Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Total IT Global

Exhibit 184: Total IT Global - Overview



Exhibit 185: Total IT Global - Product / Service



Exhibit 186: Total IT Global - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 187: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 188: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 189: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 190: Research methodology



Exhibit 191: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 192: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 193: List of abbreviations

