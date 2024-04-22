Device as a Service Market size to increase by USD 249.54 billion between 2022 to 2027, Market Segmentation by Device and Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global device as a service market size is estimated to grow by USD 249546.27 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.07% during the forecast period. Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) is a cost-effective IT solution for enterprises, enabling work flexibility and efficiency. However, integrating new software systems and IT infrastructure can present challenges, such as lengthy data transfer times and system compatibility issues. Keywords: DaaS model, IT equipment, Cloud environment, Subscription-based service, System integration, Data migration, Cyberattacks, WaaS model, IT burden, Policy compliance, Technical expertise. Enterprises adopt DaaS to reduce capital costs, enhance user productivity, and adapt to hybrid working models. Challenges include data transfer timing, IT equipment compatibility, and cybersecurity concerns.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Device as a Service Market 2023-2027

The Device segment emerges as the fastest-growing segment in the device as a service market

The Device as a Service (DaaS) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing use of IT equipment, including computers, laptops, smartphones, and mobile devices, in both remote and hybrid working models. This subscription-based service allows businesses to access the latest IT hardware devices while reducing capital costs and enhancing user productivity. DaaS offers flexibility in work arrangements, enabling a talent pool from anywhere in the world. However, data migration, system integration, and data transfer pose challenges that need to be addressed. Onsite support, technology recycling, and cloud environment integration are essential services in the DaaS model. Security is a critical concern, with cyberattacks a constant threat. Cloud computing services, including WaaS and DaaS models, offer cost-efficient, secured devices and help desk spending reduction. Developing countries and startups are increasingly adopting DaaS due to its cost efficiency and ease of implementation. Policies such as CYOD and help desk spending, as well as technological obsolescence and policy compliance, are essential considerations for large enterprises. The DaaS market continues to evolve, driven by digital transformation activities, cloud services, and the IT and telecommunication industry's technological advancements.

The Device as a Service (DaaS) market is experiencing significant growth in regions with high IT investment, such as the US. Onsite support is crucial for managing on-premises data centers and cloud computing services in this cloud-dominated environment. The availability of advanced technology and the presence of major CSPs like Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, and Adobe, drive market expansion. Enterprises invest in IT for digital transformation activities, requiring system integration and data transfer between cloud services and smartphones/peripherals. However, cyberattacks pose a threat, necessitating secured devices and cost-efficient solutions. The Services segment, including WaaS model and help desk spending, dominates the market. Developing countries and startup ecosystems also contribute, with contact-based services adapting to work dynamics. The DaaS model offers IT burden relief, addressing technological obsolescence and policy compliance. Leasing hardware, including desktops, tablets, and IoT devices, is common. Managed service providers collaborate with hardware manufacturers and software vendors to offer device lifecycle services, asset recovery services, and managed services. Technological advancements, high-speed networks, and web services further fuel market growth.

Commenting on the market trends, a Senior Analyst of Technavio, stated," The Device as a Service (DaaS) market encompasses leased hardware, including desktops, tablets, and IoT devices, with pre-installed software and technological advancements. It offers high-speed networks, web services, and support through managed service providers. DaaS benefits include cost savings on capital expenses, increased user productivity, and expanded talent pools for hybrid working models. Key players include hardware manufacturers, software vendors, and IT infrastructure providers."

Analyst Review

In today's IT landscape, the Device as a Service (DaaS) market is gaining significant traction among businesses, particularly those with remote teams in developing countries. This model, which includes IT equipment such as Computers, Laptops, Smartphones, and Mobile devices, shifts capital costs to operating expenses through Subscription-based services. DaaS encompasses not only the hardware but also Cloud computing services, Cyberattack protection, and even Smartphone and Peripherals. Accenture and Sprint Connect are leading players in this Services segment, offering WaaS (Workspace as a Service) models that cater to the latest technology needs and work dynamics. The DaaS market's appeal lies in its ability to enhance User productivity while reducing the risk of Capital expenditure-based model and the unpredictability of operating expenses-based model.

Market Overview

The Device as a Service (DaaS) market is experiencing significant growth, with technology and equipment providers offering cloud-based solutions for managing and maintaining devices. Companies such as IT, Cloud, and Software firms are deploying Devices as a Service to enhance their productivity and reduce costs. Components like Cloud, Devices, Services, Computers, Technology, Equipment, and Models are integral to DaaS. The subscription-based model allows businesses to access the latest devices and technologies without upfront capital expenditures. Additionally, DaaS providers offer services like repair, replacement, and upgrades, ensuring seamless device management. The trend towards remote work and the increasing importance of digital transformation are further fueling the growth of the DaaS market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

